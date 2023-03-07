The 2023 Watauga Pioneers Boys Lacrosse team: Logan Costner, Holden Womack, Isaac Hensley, Ansel Westerman, Aiden Hodges, Asher Abrams, Jesse Rominger, Jace Burke, Austyn Gallagher, Jack Lewis, Kade Maiden, Jacob Hollis, David Brooks, Dury Womack, Josh Adams, Jordan Lemus, Connor Sutherland, Nyen Finch, Brody Martin, Mason Gover, Jeremy Witte, Jesus Ruiz, Pierce Tunstill, Alex Bouboulis, Isaiah Link,, Roman Sibaja, Aspen Stetter and Caleb Hicks.The Pioneers are coached by Matthew Carpenter, Brenden Moreland and Drew Czerkawski.
Watauga has claimed only one conference title in school history, which was in the 2013 season.
Head coach Matt Carpenter came in knowing it would be a challenge to restart the program after COVID-19 derailed the sport at Watauga.
“We had basically no team for two years in a row,” Carpenter said. “With Todd Allen, the former coach, he made a valiant effort to field a team in the midst of COVID, but the first season I think they got one game in. And then everything got shut down in the second season, they practiced for a couple of weeks and then same thing.”
Unlike most other sports at Watauga, lacrosse has no direct support system underneath it. Some programs have JV squads, while others could rely on incoming youth talent from middle schoolers if a reboot was required, but lacrosse is practically non-existent prior to high school in Watauga County.
The challenge was immense last year as Carpenter said at the beginning of tryouts in 2022, he only had three athletes show up “who had even held a lacrosse stick before.”
Most high school coaches are teaching their players the complexities of offensive and defensive strategies. Carpenter was teaching the basic fundamentals and rules of lacrosse.
“Our goals last year were have everybody on the team see and experience marked improvement week after week,” Carpenter said. “Game wise it was much more about us showing character and respect and hustle, and that was absolutely the case. These guys, they get on the field and they just go. They compete at 100% all the way until the last horn.””
The Pioneers rode out a rough season in 2022, but there were glimmers of hope. Improvement was made in every single game, and now all of the hard-work that Watauga’s players put in over the past year has paid off, garnering the school’s first lacrosse win in almost half a decade.
Now 1-1, Pioneer captains Jesse Rominger, Kade Maiden and Dury Womack talked about their favored sport.
Lone senior returner Rominger — a “D-pole” defensive player — was heartened by what he was seeing out of the new players on the roster.
“I see hard work and commitment from them,” Rominger said. “It makes a whole world of a difference for them to get out here and show us that they want to improve and want to get in the game. That’s where everything starts, that’s how we all started. You just got to get in the game and stick with it, and see where that takes you.”
As one of the main attackers, Maiden just was excited to finally get in some competitive play against teams last season.
“My first year was pretty disappointing,” Maiden said. “We had a couple guys who were academically ineligible, and then we had a little COVID outbreak, then that season got canceled and we didn’t play any games. Last year it was just good to kind of get out here and actually play some more lacrosse.”
Womack, a midfielder who helps link defense and attack, hopes that more people will continue to turn out for the sport, and encourages curious athletes to give it a go.
“It’s physical and it’s a fun sport,” Womack said. “You get to use your hands, you have to think a lot, but it’s also kind of like football with less pads and a big metal stick that you sometimes hit people with.”
