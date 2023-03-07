2023 whs boys lacrosse team photo.jpg

The 2023 Watauga Pioneers Boys Lacrosse team: Logan Costner, Holden Womack, Isaac Hensley, Ansel Westerman, Aiden Hodges, Asher Abrams, Jesse Rominger, Jace Burke, Austyn Gallagher, Jack Lewis, Kade Maiden, Jacob Hollis, David Brooks, Dury Womack, Josh Adams, Jordan Lemus, Connor Sutherland, Nyen Finch, Brody Martin, Mason Gover, Jeremy Witte, Jesus Ruiz, Pierce Tunstill, Alex Bouboulis, Isaiah Link,, Roman Sibaja, Aspen Stetter and Caleb Hicks.The Pioneers are coached by Matthew Carpenter, Brenden Moreland and Drew Czerkawski.

 Photo by Piper Saunders

BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers boy’s lacrosse team return 17 players — including 11 upperclassmen — from a 2022 roster that competed and endured a grueling season as they lost every game.

However, this year the Pioneers already have gotten off to a good start by earning the program’s first win in nearly five years, with a 6-5 overtime away win against the Patton Panthers.

