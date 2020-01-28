BOONE — The Blowing Rock girls’ basketball team, seeded Watauga County Middle School Girls Basketball Tournament managed to reach the finals of the tournament with a 32-28 victory over third seeded Hardin Park in the semifinals of the tournament at Watauga High School’s Lentz-Eggers Gym.
Blowing Rock (14-2) faces Cove Creek (15-1) in the finals on Jan. 30 at Lentz-Eggers Gym. Hardin Park’s season ends with a 12-4 record.
Kate Sears led Blowing Rock with 15 points. Sears hit two one of the Rockets’ two 3-point baskets — E.T. Tilly made the other. Katie Durham also scored 10 points for the Rockets.
Georgia Parker scored seven points to lead Hardin Park. Kate Yoblinski, Brielynn Myers and Julie Matheson each scored six points for the Eagles.
Hardin Park closed out the first half with a buzzer-beating basket from Myers that left Hardin Park with an 18-15 halftime lead.
Blowing Rock got two straight baskets from Durham to give the Rockets a 23-22 lead. Sears rebounded a Hardin Park miss and traveled the length of the court to give Blowing Rock a 25-22 lead.
Sears also made four straight foul shots with less than a minute left in the game to ice the victory.
Sears also helped the Rockets use up the fourth quarter clock by dribbling the ball and keeping it away from the Hardin Park defense.
Foul shooting was a problem for Hardin Park, which made just two out of nine free throws.
Tilly finished with five points and Mattie Durham scored two for the Rockets.
(2) Blowing Rock girls 32, (3) Hardin Park 28
Hardin Park 28
Yoblinski 3 0-0 6, Darner 1 0-0 2, Matheson 2 0-0 6, Parker 3 1-3 7, Myers 3 1-6 Weigl 0 0-0 0, Trexler 0 0-0 0, Kop 0 0-0 0, Dyer 0 0-0 0, Fowler 0 0-0 0, Healy 0 0-0 0, Gersonde 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 2-9 28.
Blowing Rock 32
Tilly 2 0-2 5, M. Durham 1 0-0 2, K. Durham 5 0-0 10, Sears 4 6-6 15, Winger 0 0-0 0, K. Durham 0 0-0 0, Barker 0 0-0 0, Whitehead 0 0-0 0, Russom 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 6-8 32.
Hardin Park 6 12 4 6 — 28
Blowing Rock 8 7 9 6 — 32
3-point goals—Hardin Park 2 (Matheson 2), Blowing Rock 2 (Tilly, Sears). Total fouls—Hardin Park 10, Blowing Rock 11. Fouled out—None Technical fouls—None.
