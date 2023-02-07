MORGANTON, N.C. — Watauga Pioneers standout sophomore Kate Sears surpassed 1,000 career high school points during a game against the Freedom Patriots on Tuesday, Feb. 7 during a 59-46 victory.
"I don't think I realize the magnitude of it," Sears said. "I think I just kind of think of it as another game, but I guess I'll look back and realize what it meant."
Sears reached the milestone far earlier than most high school basketball players would, as her potent scoring ability has commanded a place as a key player since her freshman year. Sears began the game with 977 career points. She ended the contest with a game-high 25 points and 1,002 career points by the final buzzer.
"I think it shows not just me, but what we've been able to do as a team the last few years," Sears said. "I wouldn't be able to do it without my teammates. I think the two seasons we've had and then going into the postseason this year, I think it just kind of shows the shots that they give me and the positions they put me in."
During Tuesday's game, Watauga (17-6, 7-2 NWC) dismantled the Patriots (12-10, 3-6) in the second half after Freedom managed to hang around early on.
The first two-and-a-half minutes of the game went by without a bucket from either squad, but Sears drained a shoulder-shimmy layup to put her team up 4-2 for their first lead of the game. Watauga led 8-4 after the first quarter, as Pioneer seniors Laurel Kiker and Brooke Scheffler hit shots inside as well.
Freedom's Peyton Caldwell snatched back-to-back steals for fastbreak layups to even the game up, 8-8. Caldwell was the primary threat for the Patriots, tallying a team-high 22 points for the evening.
In the second quarter, Sears' teammate Charlotte Torgerson shone brightly, as the junior guard drained three long-range shots from all around the arc while also collecting a layup in transition. Torgerson's efforts kept the Pioneers ahead of the Patriots as Watauga held on to a 24-20 advantage at the intermission.
"We definitely, before the game, talked about how we had to come out with fire and we had to start really strong and play together as a team," Torgerson said. "We kind of started off slow, but then just being able to find each other behind the three point line was really big."
Coming out of halftime, Sears took hold of the game confidently — controlling the flow of play with her dribbling and ball-control skills, while also knowing when to push the pace and attack swiftly.
The Pioneer sophomore dropped layups in transition, splashed home a triple from the wing and was often rewarded with stiff contact on her trips inside the paint.
Sears notched 10 in the third quarter, with Watauga garnering a 42-28 margin heading into the final frame.
Pioneers Scheffler, Torgerson, Kiker and Kaitlyn Darner all popped up on the scoresheet late to help push their squad to certain victory, but once the outcome of the game was firmly in hand all eyes turned to Sears and the potential of her joining the 1000-point club.
Fittingly, Sears' milestone was reached with a well orchestrated bit of post-up work. Sears received the ball in the post, gave a shoulder fake, then spun the opposite direction for a layup and was fouled in the process.
Watauga closed out the game not long after, taking home the 59-46 win, sweeping the season series over the Patriots, and advancing to a 17-6 record on the year with the result
Pioneers head coach Laura Barry lauded Sears, while noting that getting buckets is just one aspect of her game.
"I think Kate is phenomenal," Barry said. "We try to put Kate in a system where she can be really successful and then Kate is a really smart player and knows when it's not her shot and knows how to give it up and Kate is our assists leader. Kate does a little bit everything scoring is just a part of it."
Sears still has the post-season of this year as well as two more seasons to pile on the points for the Pioneers, and the Watauga fans will eagerly look forward to the next milestone in Sears' promising journey.
Up next for the Pioneers are the Ashe County Huskies (16-6, 6-3) in what will be the third meeting of the season for the two teams, with Watauga taking wins from both previous contests, including a win in the final of the High Country Holiday Classic on Dec. 29 when Sears dropped 40 in the victory. The Huskies will come to Lentz-Eggers Gymnasium on Friday, Feb. 10 with tipoff set for 6:30 p.m.
