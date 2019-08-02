BOONE — The Appalachian Roller Derby teams will host the teams from Classic City Roller Derby team Aug. 17 at the Youth Outreach Skating Rink in West Jefferson.
Appalachian’s top team, the Appalachian All-Stars, face the visiting Charlottesville Derby Dames at 4 p.m. Appalachian's lower-level team, the Appalachian Boone Shiners faces the River City Roller Derby team at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $10 in advance online or $12 at the door. For more information, visit appalachianrollerderby.com.
