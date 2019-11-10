HICKORY — The All-Northwestern Conference cross-country teams were officially announced Nov. 9.
Sophia Ritter was named the Runner of the Year. She won the conference championship. Ritter is joined Sidra Miller, Sullivan McAulay, Riley Fowler, Sophie Beach, Olivia McAnulty, Rebecca Anderson, Lena Miller, Isabelle-Broman-fulks, Kate Tuberty, Brianna Anderson and Ella Triplett were all named all-conference.
Watauga coach Randy McDonough was named Coach of the Year. Watauga won the conference meet with a perfect score of 15 points.
Alexander Central had two runners — Camella Church and Katlyn Dyson — named to the team.
In the boys’ division, Avery Cannon was named the NWC’s Boys’ Runner of the Year. Cannon followed that honor by winning the state 3-A championship race Nov. 9 in Kernersville.
Cannon was joined on the all-conference team by Rein Freeman, Caleb Coatney, Ethan Cannon, Korben Anderson, Caleb Cox, Ethan Turner, Spencer Cathey and Gavin Sweeney.
St. Stephens placed four runners on the team and both Hickory and Alexander Central placed one each. St. Stephens Jason Fullbright coach was named Coach of the Year.
