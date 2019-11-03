HICKORY — The Watauga volleyball team was highly decorated in Northwestern Conference voting, which was released Nov. 2.
Senior outside hitter Rebekah Farthing was named the All Around Player of the Year. Senior outside hitter Brooke Byrd was named the Offensive Player of the Year and Tegan Allan was named Defensive Player of the Year.
Watauga had four other players named All-Northwestern Conference. Senior libero Chloe Baldwin, sophomore setter Brelyn Sturgill, freshman outside hitter Caroline Farthing and freshman middle blocker Brooke Scheffler were also named all-conference.
Rebekah Farthing finished the season with 362 kills on 759 attempts. She finished with 31 serving aces, 31 blocks and 176 digs defensively.
Byrd, a senior outside hitter, was second to Farthing in kills with 355 in 784 attempts. She was second on the team with 47 aces and third with 165 in digs.
Allan, a senior middle blocker, led the Pioneers with 79 blocks. She also was third on the team with 126 kills. Baldwin led the Pioneers’ defense with 224 digs and led the team in serving with 62 aces.
Sturgill led the Pioneers with 752 sets and averaged 9.8 sets per set. She also had 106 digs, 35 blocks, 29 serves and 23 kills.
Caroline Farthing finished with 85 kills, 34 service aces offensively. She also had 118 digs and 26 blocks defensively.
Scheffler was second on the team with 60 blocks. She also finished with 71 kills.
Watauga finished the season with a 26-1 record. The Pioneers saw their season come to a close with a 3-1 loss to West Rowan on Nov. 2. Watauga also won its fourth straight Northwestern Conference championship.
