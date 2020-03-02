BOONE — New Watauga girls’ lacrosse coach Julia Harrison saw her new and former teams clash at Watauga’s home field March 2.
Harrison’s former team, Ronald Reagan, made the trip to Watauga to face the Pioneers in Watauga’s first game of the season. An experienced Reagan team took a big first-half lead and never looked back in a 16-0 victory over the Pioneers.
Harrison, who is a student at Appalachian State, was a teammate to several of the Reagan players. The Raiders held a 11-0 lead after 10 minutes of play and never looked back.
“I liked how my team executed everything,” Harrison said. “It was rough. It was a tough game, but honestly I think we played to our best ability. We did a good job, so I’m proud of our team.”
The Pioneers (0-1) struggled to get any offense going in the first half, but started to create some scoring opportunities in the second half. Watauga took four shots at the Reagan goal, but all were stopped by the Raiders’ defense.
“We have a lot of stuff to work on,” Harrison said. “We have a lot of things to fix, but I’m proud of our team and what we did tonight.”
Watauga faced more than an experienced opponent that brought a full team and plenty of players to come off the bench. The Pioneers have just 13 players on their roster and one player was missing, leaving Watauga with no players on its bench to face Reagan.
“We have a very small team,” Harrison said. “That’s one thing we’re struggling with. Everybody else has a deep bench that they can fall on to and we do not, sadly.”
Harrison also said the Pioneers are learning the fundamentals of the game, including passing and catching the ball. She said the team has improved in those skills, but it will take time and practice to get good at them.
“They’re getting better,” Harrison said. “It’s taking a lot of work. Their throwing is a lot better and the catching is taking a lot to absorb, but they’re getting there. It takes practice and practice and practice.”
Watauga plays at Davie County on March 6. The Pioneers host Patton on March 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.