BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox traded for former Appalachian State pitcher Jeffery Springs from the Texas Rangers for first baseman/outfielder Sam Travis on Jan. 15.
Springs posted a 4-1 record with a 6.40 ERA in 2019. He also struck out 32 batters and issued 23 talks in 32 1/3 innings.
Springs joins a franchise that was left looking for a manager after Alex Cora was fired for his role in the Houston Astros’ sign stealing scandal. Cora helped the Astros win the 2017 World Series and then led the Red Sox to the 2018 Series championship.
The Red Sox are still looking to replace Cora.
Springs was called up to the Rangers in 2018. Springs, who played for the Hickory Crawdads while in the Rangers’ organization, was a starting pitcher at Appalachian State from 2012-15. He had 38 starts with the Mountaineers and went 4-2 with a 4.46 ERA as a senior. Springs struck out 11 batters in a complete-game victory over Louisiana-Monroe in his senior season.
He also started on the mound against Oklahoma in his freshman season when the Mountaineers reached the finals of the 2012 Charlottesville Regional played at the University of Virginia.
