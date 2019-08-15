BOONE — The best place to get a pair of cleats may not be the local sporting goods store or online.
It may just be at Brookshire Park on Aug. 24. That’s when the Fall Sports Opening Festival and Cleat Swap will take place from noon-2 p.m. The festival will also include inflatables.
The swap is the Eagle Scout project of Boone Boy Scout Brandon Holshouser, who is a member of the BSA Troop 109. To become an Eagle Scout, the candidate must complete a project that helps the community.
Holshouser, 16, chose the Cleat Swap as a way to help any athlete in the area a way to get proper footwear for the upcoming fall season.
“We didn’t want to do just all shoes,” Holshouser said. “We wanted to do it for new athletes coming in at the beginning of the fall sports season.”
Potential athletes are encouraged to bring a pair of cleats they may not need and trade them in for a pair that are available at the swap. Even if athletes don’t have a pair of cleats to trade, they are encouraged to take a pair from the swap home with them free of charge.
“Every thing is given away,” Holshouser said. “You can swap your cleats or you can take a pair of cleats or you can just take them if you need them. We’ll help you find the size that you need whether it’s football or soccer.”
It’s not just cleats that are needed at the swap. Athletes are encouraged to donate used sports equipment such as shin guards, goalie gloves and other sports equipment.
Donations are being taken at the Watauga Parks and Recreation office, the Sports Fanatic at Boone Mall, 78 Fitness at the New Market Center and at all Watauga County elementary schools.
Those who donate a pair of cleats at the Sports Fanatic can claim a 10 percent discount off any hat or clothing with one discount per person.
Holshouser, who loves the outdoors, played baseball and soccer during elementary and middle school. He has been involved in scouting since being a member of the Cub Scouts while in elementary school.
For more information, please call 828-964-5341, or email brandonholshouser@gmail.com. People can also call the Watauga Parks and Recreation Department at 828-264-9511.
