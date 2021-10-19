MORGANTON — On paper, the Oct. 22 matchup between Freedom and Watauga should be a walk in the park for the visiting Pioneers — but not so fast.
Freedom lost to South Caldwell and Hibriten, Northwestern Conference foes that the young Watauga football team defeated handily. Yet, the Patriots have some talented young athletes, too, that are getting better with every game. They also have speed to burn.
The Pioneers (6-2 overall, 3-0 NWC) started the season with a young team that lost some key playmakers to graduation in the spring. The new team had mixed results early on and a flurry of injuries didn’t help. Although Watauga blanked T C Roberson, 33-0, in the season’s opening game, the Pioneers lost the next two games to Maiden 0-47 and Mitchell 23-34 before a second half surge led them to a 28-20 win over Burns on Sept. 10.
Watauga’s early season injury woes particularly impacted the quarterback position. Starting the season with a trio of juniors in Carlton Horine, Eli Temple and Wyatt Keller, injuries forced head coach Ryan Habich to bring up Maddox Greene from the junior varsity, “just in case.” But Greene’s ability and development, along with his juniors being banged up, led to his promotion to the starting role.
The freshman truly came of age in the league opener against South Caldwell, scoring four touchdowns in his Northwestern Conference debut and the Pioneers have been riding him since. Greene’s emergence has allowed the other three to focus on and strengthen other positions, particularly on defense, Habich said after the Oct. 15 game at Hibriten.
For his arguably abbreviated varsity season, Greene has completed 16 of 32 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns and no interceptions. He has been even more effective in running Watauga’s option offense, carrying the ball 47 times for 324 yards (a 6.9 yard average) and eight touchdowns.
To take greater advantage of Greene’s talents, Habich said that the coaching staff has fashioned an offense variation using the “shotgun” formation.
Meanwhile, as usual, Freedom has some playmakers on both sides of the football and they demonstrated that on Oct. 16 in the big win over Ashe County.
When Freedom Has The Ball
Based on past game performances, the Patriots seem to like attacking the perimeter and have had most of their success with rushing sweeps around the outside and short passes toward the sideline that put the ball in the hands of its speedy playmakers.
The Patriots’ primary rushing threats include a trio of junior running backs in Curt Young, B G Hampton and Demarcus Lowrance. Jaylen Barnett and Landon Cox often split time at the quarterback position. The receiving corps includes wide receivers Julian Castro, Sacred Baylor, Joe Cunningham and Mikey Cowling, as well as tight ends Avery Pollard and Malakai Lloyd figuring prominently.
Defensively, Watauga must protect the perimeter to give Freedom’s playmakers limited space. Look for defensive linemen Isaiah Shirley and Grant Lawrence to figure prominently, as well as outside linebacker Orlando Leon.
One significant bugaboo for Freedom’s offense this season has been a tendency of turning the ball over.
When Watauga Has The Ball
The Patriots have had trouble defending offenses featuring a triple option attack so far his season and feature some big defensive secondary playmakers in Lowrance, Baylor and Castro. Defensive linemen Simon Reid and Fredy Vicente Perez have each recorded sacks this year, adding to any challenges in Watauga’s plans to put the ball in the air.
Featuring Greene, B-back Trey Thompson and wingbacks Cole Horine and Orlando Leon, the Pioneers typically feature a run-first scheme. Running backs Jackson Roper and Will Curtis have also shown good production, giving Habich & Co. plenty of rushing weapons against what has been a vulnerable run defense. Leon is also used at tight end from time to time, complimenting junior tight end Isaiah Shirley.
If Freedom chooses to stack the box against the run, in the last few games Greene proved effective in choosing his aerial targets and completing passes, with no INTs to date. That said, he will be tested by an opportunistic Patriot secondary.
If the Pioneers get by Freedom, they will have beaten the Patriots in six consecutive meetings. In addition, they will only have the last regular season game at home against Ashe County on Oct. 29 standing between them and a school record fourth straight Northwestern Conference championship and punching their ticket into the 4A state playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.