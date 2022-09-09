BOONE — On Tuesday Sept. 6, Watauga women's tennis faced off against Avery County High School at home, sweeping the visiting Vikings 9-0 on the day.
Immediately the next day, the team took a trip down to Taylorsville to play its second consecutive match in two days. The Pioneers walked away with a 9-0 victory, completing back-to-back sweeps despite the hectic schedule.
Women's tennis head coach Jennifer Pillow knows the importance of playing local teams to foster growth in the sport.
"It's nice to play some closer opponents and also to support a smaller and more local school. Avery has a small conference, (with) only three other schools in it, so (including reverse fixtures) they only play six conference matches," Pillow explained.
Watauga — a 4A school that was hosting 1A Avery — had a much larger roster of players than the away team was able to call upon. That depth has proven a key part of the Pioneers' success this season, as the rotation allows for rest that other teams cannot always afford.
Pillow notes how matches against non-conference opponents allow her team to play more relaxed — and achieve better results as a consequence.
"It's really good for Avery to play up and get the practice in, and it was great for us to play a team where we can work on things that we may not be able to work on in conference matches," Pillow added.
Abbi Shuman — a junior who loves to bake macaroons — points out the camaraderie of the team and Pillow's coaching as the two most important elements.
"There's multiple places to play for out here. It's easy to get involved," Shuman said. "It's not very cliquey. Jenn's a very good coach. She's kind to everybody and is very inclusive. I moved here my freshman year and this is the first group of girls that I made friends with."
Another athlete on the team, senior Serena Jewell-Miller — citing her honors-level French IV as her favorite class — describes the mood lift she gets from tennis.
"I'm always looking forward to matches. I used to be nervous but I feel like as you go throughout high school in the years, you get more of a rhythm, Jewell-Miller said. "I feel like our team overall is like that now. We've been conference champs for three years in a row."
The Pioneers women's tennis squad seem well on their way to extending that streak. Next on the docket for Watauga is Hibriten, who visit Boone on Monday, Sept. 12. Play begins at 4 p.m.
