GRANITE FALLS — The Watauga Pioneers baseball team had a wild week as they won a conference tournament semifinal with a walk off home run on Tuesday, May 2, before falling in the finals two days later.
On Tuesday, May 2, the Pioneers (18-6, 8-2 Northwest Conference) faced off against the South Caldwell Spartans (16-8, 7-3 NWC) in the second round of the Northwest Conference baseball tournament, played at M.S. Deal Stadium.
The Spartans had beat the Freedom Patriots 8-0 in the first round to advance, while Watauga were granted a first round bye. The Pioneers also claimed the regular season series over South Caldwell, winning 11-8 away in Hudson, North Carolina, and then again at home, 8-3.
This time, the Spartans dug in their heels and really pushed their divisional rivals, coming back from being behind on two separate occasions — including four runs in the seventh — to force extra innings as a result.
South Caldwell went scoreless in the eighth and ninth, and initially it seems as if Watauga would follow suit.
Then, Pioneer sophomore JT Cook stepped up to the plate and unleashed a walk-off home run, handing his team the pivotal 11-10 victory. The win not only landed Watauga in the conference tournament finals, but also improved their RPI rankings after defeating a quality squad for the third time this campaign.
Following that nail-biter, the Pioneers took on the Alexander Central Cougars (20-6, 9-1 NWC) in the finals. The Cougars were the only team in the NWC to hand Watauga a defeat this year, sweeping the regular season series with wins of 5-0 and 9-1.
The Pioneers aimed to buck that trend, and after a quiet first inning, found a spark generated by another sophomore — Maddox Greene.
With his team down 2-1 in the top of the third, Greene headed to the batter’s box with one runner on the bags. After seeing a full 3-2 count, Greene received a pitch in a sweet spot — blasting it 340 feet over the fence behind left field. The dinger gave the Pioneers a 3-2 lead, and senior teammate Jacob Dilley added to that not long after.
That 4-2 advantage only held for a few minutes, as the Cougars jumped back in front with a five run scored in the bottom of the third.
Watauga went scoreless in the top of the fourth, while Alexander Central piled on with a seven-run streak to claim a 14-4 lead heading into the fifth.
Watauga gave their best efforts to send in a run to avoid the run-rule defeat, yet the Cougars did a good job fielding to clinch the tournament title win.
Up next for the Pioneers is a home playoff game — the first time Watauga have hosted an opening round contest since 2011 — against the Cuthbertson Cavaliers (15-11, 9-6 SCC). That game is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9.
