BOONE — When the Watauga soccer team started its game at McDowell Oct. 22, the Pioneers were looking to clinch at least a tie for the Northwestern Conference championship.
When they finished their 9-0 demolition of McDowell, Watauga was the outright NWC champions. The Pioneers’ victory combined with South Caldwell’s loss to Hickory gave Watauga the NWC championship.
Watauga improved to 14-5-1 overall and 10-1 in the NWC with one game left, a home game against Freedom on Oct. 28. It’s Senior Night for the Pioneers, who will be looking to win their ninth-straight match.
Hickory (13-5-1, 7-3 NWC) climbed into a second place tie with South Caldwell (10-6, 7-3), which needed to win its final two matches and have Watauga lose at least once to forge a tie for first in the conference.
But Hickory claimed a 2-0 home win over South Caldwell, which gave first place to the Pioneers.
“It’s Senior Night for us and we don’t want to lose,” Watauga coach Josh Honeycutt said. “We want to win. We’re planning on winning, but either way, we’re still conference champions.”
Watauga did its part by clobbering McDowell (0-17, 0-11). The Pioneers took a 5-0 halftime lead and forced a running clock for the final 15 minutes of the game.
Plenty of Watauga players contributed goals against McDowell. Hatch Sevensky scored two goals as did Alex Webb. Aiden Franklin, Holden Perry, Michael Walker, David Sprague and James Privette all scored single goals for the Pioneers.
Watauga beat Freedom 4-1 on Oct. 2 in Morganton. Honeycutt not only wants to win on Senior Night, he doesn’t want the Pioneers to back into their conference championship.
“It’s still a conference game and it’s Freedom,” Honeycutt said. “We definitely want to end our regular season with a win and go into the playoffs on a winning streak, so there are multiple reasons why we want to win the game.”
Watauga has a bye on the final NWC group of games that are scheduled. Honeycutt said he did not know who the Pioneers would play in the first round of the 3-A state playoffs or what their seeding would be.
The 2018 Pioneers finished with a 12-2 league record, 21-6 overall and reached the third round of the state playoffs. After beating Gastonia Hunter Huss in the first round and Concord in the second round, Watauga lost to Asheville 1-0 in the third round.
Honeycutt said many games involving playoff teams have to be played before the website maxpreps.com ranks the state tournaments. Watauga is ranked 12th in the 3-A maxpreps.com rankings.
Charlotte Catholic (17-0-2) is ranked No. 1 and T.C. Roberson (16-1) is No. 2. Mount Tabor is No. 3, followed by Jacksonville, Concord, Burlington Williams, Kannapolis Brown, Chapel Hill, A.C. Reynolds and Marvin Ridge rounds out the top 10.
“There is still so much soccer to be play across the state,” Honeycutt said. “We only have one more game because of how our conference works. We have that bye on Wednesday and here are several teams that have two or three games left to play. Depending on what happens, a couple of teams ranked ahead of us could lose and fall behind us in the final maxpreps rankings.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.