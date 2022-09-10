BOONE — On an evening during which Kim Pryor — head coach of the Watauga High School volleyball team — was celebrated for garnering her 200th career win, she also acquired No. 201.
The evening of Wednesday, Sept. 7, saw the Pioneers volleyball squad face off in a home match against the Hickory Red Tornadoes.
Prior to the start of play however, the Watauga High School Athletics Department presented to Pryor a framed photograph of her team crowded around her, all bearing beaming smiles, that was taken on Aug. 31 when her 200th victory was tallied.
A statement was also made to the assembled crowd.
“At this time, Watauga Athletics would like to recognize and congratulate Watauga varsity volleyball coach Kim Pryor on her 200th career win. Kim clinched this win back on Aug. 31 at North Henderson High School. Watauga Athletics is very fortunate to have Kim Pryor lead this successful women’s volleyball program. She has touched the lives of so many and we are grateful for her leadership and for being the amazing person that she is. Thank you for everything that you do Kim!”
The hometown crowd applauded and cheered for their longtime and proven volleyball coach, who accepted it with a humble smile and a wave.
After the applause faded away, the players took the court to begin their match.
Watauga started out strong, closing out the first set in confident fashion 25–11. Hickory made for stiffer competition during the next two sets, but ultimately the Red Tornadoes fell to the Pioneers in both, 25-18 and 25-21, respectively. With the sweep, Pryor achieved win No. 201, and the current squad advanced to 7-1 on the season.
Pryor credits the hard work of the players she has coached over the years, and notes that the 201st win that evening over Hickory was a strong win as well.
"From the beginning and all through now, the the girls working hard in the offseason creates just such a high level of play. It's been that way year-in and year-out, so there's never been a drop off, and it's just fun to watch. It's fun to be a part of it, it's the kind of thing that makes coaching easy." Pryor said. "We played Hickory in our first match this year, and at that point we weren't quite as in sync. Although we won both times, Hickory is a very great ball-control team, they keep the ball up and off the ground very well."
Evie Robbins (Jr.) tips her hat to the resolve and skill of her opponents on the night.
"I think our team played pretty good today," Robbins said. "(Hickory) were definitely very smart with their plays and shots. So I think that made us more scrappy, and it made us go for more balls that we normally don't have to chase."
Senior Caroline Farthing has experience playing the Red Tornadoes, and notes the Pioneers bench depth as one of the advantages leading to the win.
"Hickory is a solid team, they are every year. We knew we had to come in focused and prepared," Farthing said. "It was good that we did, because a lot of our players got to go on the court. We showed that we have a really deep bench and can throw anyone in the game and still execute our plan."
That ability to be flexible against hardy competition could come in handy during the remainder of the Pioneer volleyball season. The team will play on Wednesday, Sept. 14 in an away match against the South Caldwell Spartans.
Watauga vs Hickory results:
- 25-11
- 25-18
- 25-21
Key Player Statistics:
- Kenzie Baldwin — 14 digs, 4 assists, 2 aces
- Madison Combs — 3 assists, 3 digs
- Caroline Farthing — 22 kills, 2 blocks, 10 digs, 1 ace
- Kora Knight — 1 block
- Olivia Kop — 1 ace
- Sara Marlowe — 2 blocks
- Kate McCullough — 3 blocks, 1 dig
- Camryn Norris — 12 assists, 3 digs, 1 ace
- Emma Pastusic — 3 kills, 2 blocks
- Evie Robbins — 15 digs, 1 assist
- Brooke Scheffler — 11 kills, 18 assists, 2 blocks, 8 digs
- Brooklyn Stanbery — 2 kills, 1 block
- Faith Watson — 2 kills, 1 block, 1 dig
