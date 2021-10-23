MORGANTON — A first quarter see-saw battle soon became a scoring avalanche and defensive clinic as the Watauga Pioneers clinched at least a share of first place and its fourth consecutive 3A/4A Northwestern Conference title with a 41-0 thumping of Freedom on Oct. 22.
Watauga QB Maddox Greene scored three rushing TDs and passed for another, while Orlando Leon caught 1 TD pass and rambled 62 yards around the left side for a rushing TD to lead the Pioneers' onslaught.
Full Story, Photos, and Statistics to Follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.