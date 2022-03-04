BOONE — Not all wins are created equal and Watauga tennis showed how good a win can be after putting on a clinic against Avery on Wednesday, March 2. The Pioneers not only won 9-0, but swept every set.
The Pioneers (1-0) had originally planned to start their season with a road trip to Avery (0-2) on Feb. 28, but scheduling conflicts cancelled the match in Newland. Instead, Avery travelled to Boone after kicking off their season with a 9-0 loss to Ashe County the day prior.
The Vikings went into the match with only five players, which meant they automatically forfeited a singles and doubles matchup.
All five of Watauga's singles matches ended 6-0, 6-0, with Cameron Artus, Matthew Neely, Marcus Muse, Cody Talton and Bryant Carroll each starting their seasons on a dominant note. Cristian Hamilton took the singles win via forfeit.
In doubles, Sullivan Trexler and Talton took the 8-0 win over Caydn Pannell and Tripp Markland, before Hamilton and Carroll topped Aiden Ray and Weston Carpenter 8-0. Stryker Ward and Andrew Hill also picked up their first doubles win of the season via forfeit.
After starting the season with a home win, the Pioneers now look to conference play, beginning with a road trip to South Caldwell on Tuesday, March 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.