BOONE — The Watauga volleyball team seized sole possession of first place in the Northwestern Conference with a 25-16, 25-17 and 25-15 victory over visiting Hickory at Lentz-Eggers Gym.
Watauga (13-0, 6-0 NWC) continued its vice-like grip on the conference race by taking close leads on Hickory (9-4, 5-1) in the last two sets and building on them as the sets went on. Watauga won its 49th straight NWC match and its 43rd straight regular-season match.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Watauga senior libero Chloe Baldwin said. “I felt like we were going to come out and play all-out and we did.”
The victory also gave Pioneers head coach Kris Hagaman 201 victories at Watauga. She felt that Watauga’s hitters were able to avoid Hickory’s blockers along the net, which led to some points.
“They have some strong hitters and some big blockers, but I feel like our girls played very smart and made some very smart plays,” Hagaman said.
Hickory coach Jason Stephens liked the effort of his team, but said the speed of Watauga’s offense was tough for the Red Tornadoes to handle.
“We have a different look,” Stephens said. “Tonight, they played a little fast for us at times.”
Watauga’s lone fast start in a set was in the first one when the Pioneers climbed to an 11-6 only to see Hickory close to 13-10.
But Watauga turned that lead into a 22-14 advantage and cruised a win. Macie Keller’s service ace gave the Pioneers the final point in the set.
Watauga struggled with Hickory in the second set. The teams were tied 9-9 before the Pioneers gradually puled away. Watauga led 18-15 but went on a 6-1 run to lead 24-16. Brooke Byrd capped the set with a kill to give the Pioneers a 2-0 advantage in sets.
Watauga built another lead in the third set and got a service ace from Chloe Baldwin to close out the set and the match.
“We always know Hickory is going to be a good team,” Watauga middle blocker Tegan Allan said. “We played our game. We played fast. We were kind of lacking some energy, but we stuck to our game and fought hard.”
Outside hitter Rebekah Farthing led the Pioneers offensively with 15 kills. She also had eight digs defensively, two service aces and a block.
Outside hitter Brooke Byrd added 13 kills, six digs and a block. Allan finished with five kills and six blocks, while Brooke Scheffler finished with three kills and three blocks.
Watauga setter Brelyn Sturgill handed out 33 assists, two aces and a kill. Defensively, Sturgill chipped in four digs and two blocks. Carolyn Murray posted three blocks and a kill.
Watauga, which finished the first half of its NWC season, starts the second rotation at St. Stephens on Sept. 25. The Indians are the only NWC team to beat Watauga in a set, but lost the match 3-1 to the Pioneers on Sept. 3.
“We all want it really bad and we know that we have the capabilities and the skills and teamwork to go all the way,” Baldwin said. “In order to do that, we’re going to push each game no matter who we play.”
Watauga also has a trimatch scheduled for Sept. 28 at Mount Tabor. Cornelius Hough takes on the Pioneers first at 9 a.m. and Mount Tabor plays Watauga next.
Junior varsity
BOONE — Watauga’s junior varsity team lost to Hickory 25-27, 25-16 and 15-7 at Lentz-Eggers gym.
Watauga got nine kills from Sadie Sharpe and five kills from Amber Chiarolanzio. Faith Watson added four kills, three service aces and eight blocks defensively. Brooke Jones had four service aces and 13 digs defensively.
Watauga setter Megan Patton handed out 23 assists. Patton also had four digs.
