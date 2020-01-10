LENIOR — The Watauga High School swim team took on three teams in a meet held at the Lenoir Aquatic Center on Jan. 8.
Watauga swam against South Caldwell, Hickory and Hibriten. Watauga’s girls’ team beat South Caldwell 61-33. The Pioneers also beat Hickory 68-28 and beat Hibriten 69-25.
Watauga got a first-place finish from Greta Klein in the 100-backstroke with a time of 1:08.46. She also won the 200-meter individual medley with a time of 2:32.07.
Belle Temple won the 100-breaststroke with a time of 1:09.31. She also finished second in the 100-butterfly with a time of 1:11.56.
Lindsey Williams finished second in the 50-freestyle with a time of 27.84 seconds and second in the 100-backstroke with a time of 1:09.46. Virginia St. Clair finished second in the 100-freestyle with a time of 1:00.71 and second in the 200-freestyle with a time of 2:14.25. Kylah Jackson finished second in the 500-freestyle with a time of 6:02.5.
Watauga’s 400-meter freestyle relay comprised of Jackson, St. Clair, Klein and Williams won with a tie of 4:18.75.
Nora Williams, Temple, Jackson and St. Clair finished second in the 200-freestyle relay with a time of 1:56.81.
The Watauga boys’ team beat Hibriten 45-27. South Caldwell beat Watauga 66-25 and Hickory beat Watauga 57-29.
Watauga’s Kenryk Kosmala finished first in the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 23.39 seconds. Kosala also finished second in the 100-freestyle with a time of 52.44.
Luke Hunter finished fourth in the 200-meter freestyle with a time of 2:41.13 and Levi Temple finished fourth in the 50-freestyle with a time of 27.43 seconds.
