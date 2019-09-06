BOONE — The Watauga volleyball team opened its Northwestern Conference season with a home victory over visiting Saint Stephens at Lentz-Eggers Gym on Sept. 3.
The Pioneers won the first set 25-9, but fell in the second set 21-25. Watauga closed out the match by winning the last two 25-11, 25-11. The win gave the Pioneers, who has won the last three NWC championships their 44th straight NWC victory dating back to 2015.
The Pioneers turned to outside hitters Rebekah Farthing and to Brooke Byrd for offense. Farthing finished with 21 kills, while Byrd added 18 kills. Byrd added seven service aces offensively and contributed seven digs defensively. Farthing added five digs and both players blocked a kill attempt each.
Watauga setter Brelyn Sturgill handed out 40 assists and Ava Williamson added 11 assists. Both setters added four digs defensively and Sturgill had three blocks.
Chloe Baldwin led the Pioneers defensively with 15 digs, while adding a service ace offensively. Tegan Allan had seven blocks to go with three kills and Brooke Scheffler blocked four kill attempts to go with a kill.
Watauga JVs
BOONE — The Watauga junior varsity volleyball team swept St. Stephens 25-13, 27-25, also at Lentz-Eggers Gym on Sept. 3.
Lydia Rothrock led the Watauga attack with six kills. Rothrock also served four aces and had four digs defensively.
Sadie Sharpe had five kills and led the Pioneers defensively with seven digs. She also Amber Chiarolanzio had four kills, an ace and a block while Faith Watson had two kills to go with three aces and t here blocks.
Watauga setter Megan Patton handed out 17 assists to go with four aces, two digs and a block.
Boys’ soccer
CLEMMONS — Watauga boys’ soccer coach Josh Honeycutt wants to put challenging opponents on the Pioneers’ schedule to get them ready for the Northwestern Conference schedule.
West Forsyth proved to be one of those teams to give the Pioneers a challenge. The Titans cruised to a 5-0 victory over visiting Watauga in a non-conference match held at West Forsyth on Sept. 3.
Watauga slipped to 2-3-1, while West Forsyth improved to 4-1. Watauga returns to the pitch at 6 p.m. on Sept. 5 at Northwest Guilford.
