TAYLORSVILLE — The Watauga girls’ tennis team swept Alexander Central in doubles, which vaulted the Pioneers to a 6-3 victory over the Cougars Sept.11.
Watauga’s No. 1-seeded doubles team of Jadyn Kadyk and Amira Younce claimed a victory over Hannah Maltba and Emma Maltba 8-1. Kadyk, who is Watauga’s No. 1 seed in singles, beat Hannah Maltba 6-0, 6-0.
Alaina muse and Magali Turner added another victory at No. 2 doubles with an 8-4 win over Kristin Ratliff and Caeley Amey. Jillian Russert and Carolina Davidson beat Carolina Willis and Mackenzie Harter in 8-1 in No. 3 doubles.
Turner fell behind Willis in both of her sets in No. 5-singles, but rallied each time and took a 7-6, 6-3 victory. Davidson added a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Harper at No 6 singles.
Muse, who played No. 2 doubles, lost a 6-4 6-1 win over Emma Maltba. Amey needed a tie-breaker to beat Ogden 6-3, 5-7 1-0 at No. 4 singles, and Younce fell 6-4. 7-6 to Ratliff at No. 3 singles.
“I am very pleased that my seniors fought hard to claim singles wins,” Watauga coach Jennifer Pillow said in a statement. “The doubles teams played amazingly, showing poise and patience. It was a very hot and sunny match and the athletes handled the elements well.”
Watauga 6, Alexander Central 3
Singles
Jadyn Kadyk (W) d. Hannah Maltba, 6-0, 6-0
Emma Maltba (AC) d. Alaina Muse, 6-4, 6-1
Kristin Ratliff (AC) d. Amira Younce, 6-4, 7-6
Caeley Amey (AC) d. Madison Ogden, 6-3, 5-7, 1-0
Magali Turner (W) d. Carolina Willis, 7-6, 6-3
Carolina Davidson (W) d. Mackenzie Harper, 6-2, 6-2
Doubles
Kadyk/Younce (W) d. Maltba/Maltba, 8-1
Muse/Turner (W) d. Ratliff/Amey, 8-4
Jillian Russett/Carolina Davidson (W) d. Willis/Harper, 8-1
