BOONE — The Watauga volleyball team wants not just to play with power and strength, but it wants to play with speed.
Once the Pioneers overcame some early-match jitters with visiting Cox Mill in the third round of the state 3-A state playoffs, they turned up the pressure and claimed a 25-18, 25-13 and 25-13 victory over the fifth-seeded Chargers at Lentz-Eggers Gym.
Watauga, the fourth-seed in the 3-A western regional bracket, stayed unbeaten at 26-0. The Pioneers play their next match at top-seeded and undefeated West Rowan (27-0) Nov. 2. The Falcons beat ninth-seeded T.C. Roberson 25-19, 21-25, 25-16 and 25-20 also on Oct. 31.
Watauga has not lost a set in any of its three playoff matches, having beaten Statesville 3-0 and Concord Robinson 3-0. Watauga’s group of seniors on the roster improved their four-year record at Watauga to 98-6 and returned to the fourth round of the playoffs after reaching that far last season.
“The girls played really well,” Watauga coach Kris Hagaman said. “They came into it pumped up and we knew if we played fast we would have the advantage and they stepped up and did that.”
Watauga’s offense uses a variety of plays and patterns to free its hitters, and the goal is to set things up quickly. It worked against Cox Mill (26-3) as senior outside hitter Brooke Byrd led the Pioneers with 15 kills.
Rebekah Farthing, a senior outside hitter who has committed to play collegiately at Georgia Southern, added 12 kills, while a pair of freshmen, Caroline Farthing and Brooke Scheffler, each had six kills.
Senior middle blocker Tegan Allan finished with five kills and a block and setter Brelyn Sturgill handed out 32 assists.
“We watched film and they’re a good defensive team, but we found holes and we hit them tonight,” Sturgill said. “Before the game we watched them warm up and they were a good defensive team, but if we played the way needed to play, we’d do what we did.”
Watauga’s defense also used its speed to come up with digs on several Cox Mills kill attempts. Sturgill finished with nine digs, several that seemed unlikely to get, while Byrd finished with seven digs. Scheffler added eight blocked kill attempts, while Caroline Farthing had four digs and three blocks.
“We’ve been watching at how they’ve been playing and how we need to play in order to play defense against them,” Scheffler said. “We knew they had a few girls who were pretty tall, but we had to come out and play whether they were tall or not.”
Watauga struggled a bit at the start of the match by falling behind the Chargers 3-1. It took the Pioneers a while to pull away from Cox Mill, but managed to build a 19-14 lead on a run sparked by a Cox Mill mistake, a Scheffler kill, a Rebekah Farthing kill and a Chargers block that landed out of bounds.
Watauga eventually went in front 23-15 on a Farthing kill and the Mountaineers finished off the first set with a Caroline Farthing and an Allan kill.
Watauga fell behind 3-1 in the second set, but went on a 5-0 run to take a 19-11 lead. A rally that ended in a Chargers mistake gave the Pioneers the final point of the set.
The Pioneers led the third set 16-9 before going on a 4-0 burst capped by another Chargers mistake to take a 20-9 lead. Rebekah Farthing closed out the match with a service ace to send the Pioneers into the fourth round.
Watauga avenged a third-round loss to Cox Mill in 2017. The Chargers swept Watauga 3-0 in Concord.
