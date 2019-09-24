BOONE — Watauga’s rivalry with Hickory in boys’ soccer took its latest step Sept. 23 when Watauga took a 2-1 victory over the Red Tornadoes at Jack Groce Stadium.
Watauga stayed in first place in the Northwestern Conference with a 3-0 league record, 6-4-1 overall. The Pioneers face St. Stephens (3-3-2, 2-0 NWC), the other team that is unbeaten in the NWC, at St. Stephens Sept. 25.
Hickory (7-7-3, 2-1) slipped into second place.
Watauga tied Hickory for the 2018 regular-season championship, and then beat the Red Tornadoes in an extra game played to determine which program would get the NWC’s top seed in the state 3-A playoffs. That game was played at South Caldwell.
The next game between the two teams is scheduled for Oct. 16 at Hickory. Watauga coach Josh Honeycutt told his players before the game to expect an intense battle from Hickory on Sept. 23.
“It’s going to be a battle and it’s going to be a fight regardless who it is,” Watauga coach Josh Honeycutt said. “We’ve just to make sure that we work hard enough to come out on the winning side of that.”
Watauga scored both its goals in the first half. Ayden Franklin got the Pioneers on the scoreboard midway through the first half with the help of a David Sprague assist. Sprague added an assist when he found Hatch Sevensky, who scored the Pioneers’ second goal. Hickory also scored in the first half to leave the Pioneers in front 2-1.
“They were two really good goals where we possessed the ball really well,” Honeycutt said. “We passed the ball around and had great movement and finished exactly the way we should.”
Both teams had scoring chances in the second half, including a Hickory header shot that was saved by Watauga keeper Reilly Riddle. Watauga had its share of corner kicks, but none ended in goals.
The game’s intensity turned up as the game went on, but Honeycutt said a rivalry game can get that way.
“They are always going to be scrappy and at times it’s going to be chippy,” Honeycutt said. “We have to do our best to stay composed, to stay calm and stay cool. When we knocked the ball around them and possessed the ball, we looked really good. When we got frustrated and just kicked the ball like they did, then it got chippy, so we’ve got to do a better job of maintaining possession.”
Girls tennis
BOONE — The Watauga girls’ tennis team continued its run through the Northwestern Conference with a 9-0 victory over visiting McDowell at Watauga’s courts Sept. 23.
Five of Watauga’s six singles players, Jayden Kadyk, Alaina Muse, Madison Ogden, Jullian Russert and Carolina Davidson, won by 6-0, 6-0 scores. Watauga No. 2-seeded player Amira Younce beat Madi Smith 6-0, 6-4.
At No. 1 doubles, Kadyk teamed with Younce won their doubles match 8-2. Muse and Magali Turner and Muse claimed an 8-1 at No. 2 doubles, while Russert and Ogden won their match at No. 3 doubles 8-1.
The Pioneers improved to 6-0 overall, 4-0 in the NWC. The play at St. Stephens on Sept. 25.
