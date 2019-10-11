NEWTON — The Watauga volleyball team went into its nonconference showdown with Fred T. Foard unbeaten in 2019.
So did Foard.
Watauga left the match still undefeated after beating the Tigers in five sets on Oct. 10. Foard won the first two sets 21-25 and 18-25, but the visiting Pioneers came back to win the next three 25-16, 25-18 and 15-13.
The Pioneers improved to 21-0. They have won 55 straight regular-season matches, which includes a 25-10, 25-19 and 25-7 win over South Caldwell Oct. 9. Watauga stayed unbeaten at 10-0 in its Northwestern Conference schedule.
Watauga stayed with a proven formula to beat Foard by getting the ball to Rebekah Farthing and Brooke Byrd. Farthing finished with 24 kills on offense and 16 digs defensively. Byrd added 23 kills and 18 digs against a Foard team that slipped to 21-1.
Watauga setter Brelyn Sturgill handed out 53 assists and had 11 digs on defense. Watauga libero Chloe Baldwin added 14 digs on defense and three service aces. Caroline Farthing had 18 digs, Tegan Allan had five kills and eighth blocks, while Brook Scheffler had five blocks.
Not nearly as many kills were needed for the Pioneers to beat South Caldwell for the second time this season. Rebekah Farthing had 13 kills and nine digs against South Caldwell.
Byrd added 11 kills and four blocks, while Allan finished with nine kills and seven blocks. Sturgill dished out 34 assists and Baldwin had 12 digs.
Watauga returns to its NWC schedule with a home match against Alexander Central on Oct. 14. Two days later, Watauga closes out the regular season at Hickory.
Watauga junior varsity
NEWTON — Fred T. Foard’s junior varsity volleyball team beat visiting Watauga 26-24 and 27-25 on Oct. 10 at Foard’s gym.
Watauga’s Sadie Sharpe finished with 10 kills and 11 digs. Faith Watson had six kills and five blocks, while Amber Chiarolanzio had 10 digs defensively and three kills. Watauga setter Megan Patton finished with 22 kills and four blocks.
Watauga’s junior varsity team also claimed a 25-19, 25-8 win over South Caldwell at South’s gym Oct. 9.
Sharpe finished with six kills, while Lydia Rothrock had five kills and three service aces. Dayna Moretz added five kills, while Chiarolanzio added four aces and five digs. Patton handed out 13 assists and had two aces.
