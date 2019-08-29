MAIDEN — The Watauga volleyball team took to the road and improved to 4-0 with a 25-15, 25-17 and 25-16 victory over Maiden on Aug. 29.
The Pioneers got nine kills offensively and nine digs defensively from Rebekah Farthing. Tegan Allan added eight kills and three blocks defensively for the Pioneers, while Brooke Byrd and Brooke Scheffler each finished with seven kills. Byrd also served two aces and finished with six kills.
Caroline Farthing finished with five kills and four digs. Watauga’s offense also got 20 assists from Ava Williamson and 14 assists from Emma Brown. Chloe Baldwin served three aces and had six digs.
Maiden slipped to 4-2.
Watauga hosts St. Stephens in the Pioneers’ first Northwestern Conference game on Sept. 3.
WHS junior varsity
MAIDEN — The Watauga junior varsity volleyball team beat Maiden 25-18, 25-22 on Aug. 29 at Maiden High School.
Lydia Rothrock led the Pioneers’ offense with six kills. She also led the Watauga defense with 10 digs and two blocks.
Faith Watson added five kills and three service aces offensively and had three blocks on defense. Sadie Sharpe added four kills and setter Megan Patton handed out 14 assists. Brooke Jones had seven digs for the Pioneers (3-0).
Watauga’s JVs kicks off its Northwestern Conference slate when the Pioneers host St. Stephens Sept. 3.
