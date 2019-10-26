BOONE — Watauga’s volleyball team brought a veteran squad to the first round of the state 3-A playoffs Oct. 26 at Lentz-Eggers Gym.
The Pioneers also faced a team they had beaten earlier in the season when they took on visiting Statesville. As in the first meeting between the teams, Watauga, seeded fourth in the 3-A western bracket, prevailed. This time the Pioneers claimed a 25-10, 25-8, 25-9 victory over the 29th-seeded Greyhounds (5-20).
Watauga (24-0) had not played a match since Oct. 16 when they beat Hickory to cap an undefeated regular season. Watauga won its fourth-straight Northwestern Conference championship with a 12-0 record and the current senior class finished their prep career with a 54-0 NWC record.
The seniors are also 97-6 in all of their games during that four-year stretch. Watauga went into the state tournament coming off a bye in the final week of the season, which limited the Pioneers to practicing during that time.
“It’s hard to go a whole week without playing,” Watauga coach Kris Hagaman said. “Other teams are playing in conference tournaments and we’ve been off. I think the girls are ready to get back to playing again.”
Senior middle blocker Tegan Allan saw the week off as a chance for the Pioneers to work on correcting any possible problems that may come up in the playoffs.
“It was a good opportunity to work on some stuff we haven’t had the opportunity to work on,” Allan said. “It took us a second to get back into playing a real game after a week off, but last week we had some really good practices and we improved upon some things and I think it showed in the game.”
Watauga was never in any jeopardy of losing any of the sets played against the Hounds. Watauga took big leads in each set by using a fast-paced offense that kept the Statesville defense on its heels.
“We’re working on running a faster offense,” senior outside hitter Rebekah Farthing said. “We want to make it faster so the other team doesn’t know what (to defend).”
Watauga went to its usual weapons for offense. Senior outside hitter Brooke Byrd finished with 16 kills, while Farthing collected 11 kills. Allan added five kills and blocked six Statesville kill attempts defensively.
Watauga setter Brelyn Sturgill handed out 32 assists, while libero Chloe Baldwin had 10 digs defensively. Byrd added nine digs, Sturgill had five and Farthing had four.
Watauga beat Statesville 25-20, 25-18 and 25-9 on Aug. 27. The Pioneers viewed some video of that match to prepare for the Greyhounds.
It seemed to pay off since the Pioneers jumped out to an 18-8 lead in the first set. Watauga went on a 7-2 run to win the set and opened the second set with a 6-0 run sparked by the serving of Caroline Farthing. Watauga went on to take an 18-3 lead and cruised to a win in the set.
It took the Pioneers a bit longer to close out the third set. Watauga led 10-7, but went on a 7-1 run that was capped on a point scored off an Allan block.
Watauga returns to the court Oct. 29 to host Concord Robinson, the 13th seed of the western bracket. Robinson beat 20th-seeded North Henderson 29-27, 25-19, 13-25, 13-25, 15-12 in the first round.
