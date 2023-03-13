BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers softball team collected their second win of the season on Wednesday, March 8 in an 11-1 victory over the Wilkes Central Eagles.
The Pioneers (2-3) run-ruled the Eagles (0-5) for the second time this season, with the first instance ending 19-6 in the season opener on Feb. 28.
Wilkes Central went scoreless in the top of the first inning, and that was all the opening that Watauga needed to take the lead soon after.
After Jordin Greene got on base, Pioneer catcher Chloe Wilson hit an infield double and sent Greene home on the play. Moments later, Lilli Taylor also smacked an infield double to bat in Wilson and first-baseman Kara Brooks. Finally, Jayden Arnette hit Watauga's third infield double of the inning, and the hit — plus an Eagle — error allowed Elisa Presnell and Julie Matheson to cross home plate, making it 5-0 early.
Wilkes Central eventually got on the board in the top of the second as Kambriana Blackwell scored a run, but the 5-1 scoreline did not last long.
Greene stole home at the bottom of the second for the Pioneers after Wilkes Central's pitcher Abby Underwood tried to pick off a runner second base.
At the top of the third, Watauga kept the Eagles grounded, with Matheson tallying the first tagout at second base after fielding the ball off the dirt. Center fielder Dagan Newsome caught a fly ball for out No. 2 before Greene struck out a Wilkes batter looking on a 3-2 count.
Matheson hit another double off the fence in the bottom of the third inning to bat-in another Pioneer, setting the score at 7-1.
The top of the fourth went by fast as Brooks caught two Eagles fly balls at first base for the last two outs.
Watauga garnered their last scores in the bottom of the fourth, which would soon close out the game.
Wilson stole second on a frontal slide, and then completed her trip around the bases after the Wilkes catcher committed an error to allow Wilson to reach home plate.
The Pioneers kept up the onslaught as Presnell hit a pop-up double to center field just beyond an onrushing Eagle to send in Taylor. Moments later, Matheson smacked a single, which allowed Presnell to head home after she took a good-sized lead from second base.
Another Wilkes catcher error meant Matheson made it to second, and from there reached the platter after a triple by Watauga's Elizabeth Watson flew deep into right field near the baseline, putting the scoreline at 11-1.
The Eagles need to earn at least one run to escape the 10-run mercy rule, but in the end failed to capitalize on the chance during the top of the fifth inning.
Brooks and Matheson were the top fielders on the night for the Pioneers as Brooks had three put-outs, and Matheson had two and assisted an additional two.
Greene pitched all five innings against Wilkes Central, throwing 78 pitches while facing 23 batters, striking out five while only allowing two hits.
The win puts them at a record of 2-3 on the year with a game against the Alleghany Trojans (0-5) up next on Wednesday, March 15.
Stats
Teams — 1 2 3 4 5 R H E
Wilkes 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 2
Watauga 5 1 1 0 4 11 11 1
Batting Stats (Watauga only)
- Elisa Presnell — 3 R, 3 H, 3 RBI, 2 SB
- Jordin Greene — 2 R, 2 H, 1 SB
- Lilli Taylor — 2 R, 1 RBI
- Chloe Wilson — 2 R, 1 H, 1 RBI, 1 SB
- Julie Matheson — 1 R, 1 H, 2 RBI, 1 SB
- Kara Brooks — 1 R, 1 H, 1 SB
- Elizabeth Watson — 1 H, 1 RBI
- Jayden Arnette — 1 RBI
Pitching Stats (Watauga only)
Athlete Name — BF #P H R K OBA
- Jordin Greene 23 78 2 1 5 .105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.