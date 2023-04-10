Chloe Wilson scored Watauga's only run against South Caldwell by dinging a home run in her team's very first at-bat. Here Wilson is pictured at the plate during a game against Wilkes Central on March 8.
BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers softball team suffered two conference losses last week on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 4-5.
In the first contest, the Pioneers (6-8, 2-4 Northwest Conference) traveled to West Jefferson to take on the Ashe County Huskies (7-4, 3-3 NWC). There, Ashe beat Watauga by a count of 12-2 in six innings.
The Pioneers faced a strong opponent for the next game as they came back home to face the No. 11 team in North Carolina — the South Caldwell Spartans (10-2, 5-1 NWC).
Watauga were down early after South Caldwell's Sydnee Bumgarner hit a double with the bases loaded in the first inning to score three runners.
Pioneer Chloe Wilson started off the batting order at the bottom of the first in the most dramatic fashion possible — blasting a home run beyond the fence on a 3-0 pitch. Wilson was mobbed at home plate by her teammates, but the raised morale was not enough to stop the Spartans.
Wilson's dinger was the only score for Watauga on Wednesday as the visitors continued to build up runs.
The Pioneers were not striking out at the plate however as Watauga batters consistently made contact with the ball. Clean fielding by South Caldwell kept the home team off the bags. The Spartans eventually run-ruled the Pioneers in four innings, 18-1.
Up next on the docket for Watauga will be another difficult bout, this time against the Alexander Central Cougars (12-3, 6-0 NWC) — the No. 9 ranked team in the state at time of publication. That game will be a home game for the Pioneers on April 18, with a start time of 6 p.m.
