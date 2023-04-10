chloewilsonatbat.jpg

Chloe Wilson scored Watauga's only run against South Caldwell by dinging a home run in her team's very first at-bat. Here Wilson is pictured at the plate during a game against Wilkes Central on March 8.

 Photo by Patrick McCormack

BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers softball team suffered two conference losses last week on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 4-5.

In the first contest, the Pioneers (6-8, 2-4 Northwest Conference) traveled to West Jefferson to take on the Ashe County Huskies (7-4, 3-3 NWC). There, Ashe beat Watauga by a count of 12-2 in six innings.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.