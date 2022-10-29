BOONE — Watauga High School's boys soccer squad closed out their regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 26 with a convincing 5-1 victory against fellow High Country region foe Ashe County.

The win meant the Pioneers won the 2022 NC Northwestern 3A/4A conference, which marks the fifth year in a row where Watauga either held a share of the title or won it outright.

soccer seniors on senior night

Seniors on Senior Night, left-to-right: Jose Vivero, Klaus Best, Nathan Bishop, Noah Jamison, Ben White, Silas Jackson, Kai Suyao, Emmit Coffey and Luke Hunter.

