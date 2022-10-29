BOONE — Watauga High School's boys soccer squad closed out their regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 26 with a convincing 5-1 victory against fellow High Country region foe Ashe County.
The win meant the Pioneers won the 2022 NC Northwestern 3A/4A conference, which marks the fifth year in a row where Watauga either held a share of the title or won it outright.
Before Wednesday's match, the seniors of the squad were recognized for their hard work and dedication to the soccer program during their high school careers. The heralded batch of seniors were Silas Jackson, Noah Jamison, Kai Suyao, Ben White, Luke Hunter, Emmit Coffey, Nathan Bishop, Jose Vivero and Klaus Best.
Head coach Josh Honeycutt talked about how the night was geared toward focusing on the seniors in the squad.
"We wanted to highlight our seniors that have been here for years working hard and wanted them to have their night," Honeycutt said. "So they got recognition and got some extra playing time and we ended up with a great performance. That's definitely something that that we try to do every senior night, get those guys on the field as much as possible and have them perform well in front of the the folks in the stands and get them some recognition that's well deserved."
During the game itself, Ashe County (9-10-3, 1-7-2 NWC) managed to hold high-flying Watauga (11-8-2, 9-1 NWC) to only one goal at the end of the first half with a scoreline of 1-0. That goal was scored by Nathan Bishop, unassisted on a solo-breakaway. However, just as in many previous matches, the Pioneers proved to be a stronger second-half squad.
Team captain Luke Hunter revealed that the coaches are part of what drives the success of the squad to improve late in matches.
"I feel like they do a really good job pushing us, to the extent of what we can do," Hunter said. "Especially pushing us and making us work hard. It's really tough, but they really push us to our greatest potential."
Eleven minutes into the second period, it was a senior-to-senior connection, as Noah Jamison played the ball in to Emmit Coffey to put Watauga up 2-0. However, the Huskies responded in the 64th minute, when a long pass breached the Pioneer defense down the right flank. Ashe's Michael Acevedo collected it, and sent the ball into an open penalty box where Addison Mendoza placed it beyond Watauga's goalkeeper Kyle Painter, narrowing the scoreline to 2-1.
The Pioneers may have felt some pressure, but they shook it off and bounced back with rapid-fire goals in the closing minutes to seal the win. In the 74th minute Nathan Bishop assisted to Michah Duvall, who blasted the ball past Ashe goalkeeper Harrison Langdon. Seconds later Andrew Hill headed the ball down to Nathan Bishop in the middle of the opposition penalty area, and Bishop nabbed his second goal of the night to put Watauga up 4-1.
Finally, in the 78th minute Andrew Hill piled on to the scoreline with a late goal from the left wing to put the finishing touches on the game, which ended 5-1 for the Pioneers.
Hill talked about how hard it can be to maintain composure once you find yourself with the ball in the box like that.
"I have some trouble with overthinking," Hill said. "Whenever I have so much space I overthink it. I need to either get the ball off my foot earlier or just try and look up and shoot. Tonight though I was always able to either just slot the ball into the corner (of the net) or just pick my head up and play the simple pass."
Honeycutt spoke about how Watauga manages to perform so much better in second halves and against repeat opponents.
"I think we are good, at once we see an opponent, adjusting during halftime and making the proper changes," Honeycutt said. "(The players) do those things and it works. And of course, once we've seen an opponent once then we also have a good idea of what worked the first time, what didn't work and how to adjust pregame. We do all of that in hope that we have a better result than we did in the first game, which in most of these cases we have."
Before the varsity game, the JV Pioneers defeated Ashe County 4-2. Watauga's goals were scored by Ben Myers, Chase Cawvey, Thomas Moss and Fredy Cuz Caal. The junior varsity squad ends their season with a 12-3 overall record, going undefeated in conference play, 8-0.
The varsity squad's win meant that Watauga secured 1st place in the NW conference and now have qualified automatically for the NCHSAA 4A Soccer Playoffs. Entering as a No. 8 seed, the Pioneers have drawn the West Cabarrus Wolverines (13-9, 5-7 GMC) in their first round matchup. That game is scheduled to take place at Jack Groce Stadium on Monday, Oct. 31. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
Watauga — Ashe
Goals: 5-1
Assists: 3-1
Shots(on target): 13(8)-10(5)
Saves: 4-3
Corners: 4-3
Fouls: 2-6
Cards(Y/R): 0/0-1/0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.