BOONE — Watauga High School's boys soccer team have strung together six consecutive wins in conference play, with the two latest victories coming against Alexander Central and Hibriten to put them at the top of the conference.
On Monday, Oct. 17, the Pioneers (9-8-1, 7-1 conf.) played host to the Cougars of Alexander Central (4-8-3, 3-4-1) inside of Jack Groce Stadium. The Cougars had defeated Watauga 3-0 in Taylorsville in the previous meeting, which was the Pioneers only loss in conference play this season.
In a chilly fall evening, the play in the first half was very similar to recent matches, with Watauga maintaining possession for significant periods of time, but with their ventures forward failing to create goals. The backline for the Blues saw a few chances created by Central, but the Pioneers stood firm and held off the threats. At halftime the scoreline was at 0-0.
Alexander Central played a scrappy game, with some similarities to how Watauga operates. Both squads favored fast counter attacks rather than slow build-ups. Both looked to pressure the opposing teams and regain possession quickly. The Cougars seemed foul-happy on this evening, frequently nipping at heels and pushing the backs of Pioneers players. They racked up 16 fouls over the course of the game.
In the second half, the deadlock was finally broken by two familiar names for Watauga: Stryker Ward (Sr.) and Keowen Arguello (Jr.). Ward scored from a free-kick and was assisted on his second goal by Arguello. For Arguello's goal, he scored for the second straight week without needing someone to provide an assist.
Ward noted the partnership forming between Arguello and himself, saying, "Yeah Kiwi (Arguello's nickname) and I have put together some really good chemistry together on the field."
Junior goalkeeper Kyle Painter had three stops on the night. Painter talked about what is propelling the team on this stretch of victories.
"We have a great defense and phenomenal coaching. Those two have handled everything. And we've been executing everything better, we're seeing it now," Painter said.
Speaking of coaching, Josh Honeycutt — head coach of the squad — spoke about how his team flipped the script on Alexander Central to reverse the scoreline from their single loss to a conference opponent.
"We just we just didn't play well down there (in the loss at Taylorsville) and I told the boys that it was like they didn't even show up for that game," Honeycutt said. "Tonight, we still had a little bit of a slow start with not a whole lot of intensity. But we definitely in the second half were able to find the ability to make the connections to break them down and finally get some some goals in the back of the net."
The tendency to find goals in the second half continued to be a trend in the Pioneers next game. On Wednesday, Oct. 19, Watauga took a trip down to Lenoir to pay a visit to the conference-leading Hibriten (14-3-3, 6-2). Coming in, the two squads had an identical conference records of 6-1, but the Panthers had a better goal difference, as well as a better non-conference record.
The last match against Hibriten had been a tight 1-0 home win for Watauga. However, at the start of this one, it was more of the same recent patterns for the Pioneers. A slow start and back-and-forth possession meant that at halftime, the score was locked at 0-0.
In the second period, Arguello (Jr.) again broke through the stiff Panthers defense and bagged himself a brace of goals. The assists to Arguello were provided by Ben White (Sr.) and Stryker Ward (Sr.). Arguello has now accumulated seven goals in the last four matches. Defensively, the backline and goalie kept a clean sheet for Watauga. Painter had seven saves, putting him at 113 for the season after the game.
The Pioneers have now won both fixtures against the Panthers. Watauga's 7-1 conference record now means that they have clinched a playoff berth, as the conference sends one 3A and one 4A school to the playoffs. With only two games left, the two other 4A schools — South Caldwell and Alexander Central — now cannot catch the Pioneers in record.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
