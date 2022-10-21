BOONE — Watauga High School's boys soccer team have strung together six consecutive wins in conference play, with the two latest victories coming against Alexander Central and Hibriten to put them at the top of the conference. 

On Monday, Oct. 17, the Pioneers (9-8-1, 7-1 conf.) played host to the Cougars of Alexander Central (4-8-3, 3-4-1) inside of Jack Groce Stadium. The Cougars had defeated Watauga 3-0 in Taylorsville in the previous meeting, which was the Pioneers only loss in conference play this season.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.