BOONE — Watauga girls' soccer head coach Chris Tarnowski got his 50th win after his team beat Alexander Central 5-0.
The Pioneers (7-2-0 W-L-T, 3-0 Northwest Conference) opened the game early versus the Cougars (9-3-1, 0-2-1 NWC).
Watauga junior Georgia Parker scored a quick goal in less than 15 minutes. Parker won a challenge for a loose ball inside the Alexander Central penalty box, then turned and placed a left-footed shot beyond Cougar goalkeeper Abigail Bumgarner.
"After spring break, our practice yesterday really prepared us for what we were going into today," explained Parker, "especially a full-length, tough game where the other team is very physical. Alexander were very on top of it defensively. It was hard to win the 50-50 balls, but I think that overall we did pretty good today."
Close to halftime, wingback Kate Sears (So.) delivered the second goal of the evening after teammate Morgan Flynt sent a cross into the box, which fell to Parker, who nudged it to Sears. Although Sears' first attempt was stopped by Bumgarner, the ball popped up high into the air and Sears headed it home to make it 2-0.
On the defensive side of the ball, Watauga was stout as they frequently stopped Cougar advances. Pioneer goalkeeper Rylee Mitchell did not have much to do on the night, recording one save on six shots.
Midway into the second half, Katie Durham was the next name on Watauga's scoresheet. Durham pounced upon a poor touch from a Cougar midfielder, scooped the ball and sped through the unprepared Alexander Central defense to slide a right footer into the bottom corner.
The Pioneers fourth goal came from freshman wingback Savannah Duvall, who netted her first-ever goal at the high school level in spectacular fashion. Duvall made her way down the left-hand side before receiving a pass from Parker inside the box. Duvall hit a first-time shot with her left foot, arcing it over Bumgarner into the top right corner.
Even before receiving the pass, Duvall was involved in the build-up that led to her goal.
"I think that's one of our team's strengths — the ability to build it up the field with one-twos and stuff," Duvall said. "It's also good having more experienced defenders too, like our center backs, it definitely helps to have them back there."
Maya Nelson wrapped the goals up late for the Pioneers with a solo goal in the closing minutes. Nelson won the ball off a Cougar defender before driving past defensive midfielders and then through the Alexander Central back line. After working her way into the box, Nelson slid a low shot into the net past Bumgarner's diving right hand to complete the 5-0 victory.
Watauga have cruised against divisional opponents, but their next contest features the Hibriten Panthers (7-3-3, 3-0 NWC). The Panthers are the only other team in the NWC without a loss in conference play.
Hibriten host the Pioneers on Friday, April 21, in what may prove to be a title-deciding match with the varsity game set to kickoff at 6 p.m.
Prior to the varsity contest, Watauga's junior varsity squad battered the Alexander Central JV's with a 9-0 walloping. JV Pioneer Savannah Rodgers tallied four goals during the beatdown, while teammates Mattie Durham, Sheridan Brasier, Emma Raymond, Lauren Yu and Chloe Weigl rounded out the other five scores. The high-flying JV Watauga girls are up to 5-1 on the season thus far.
Watauga — Weddington
Goals: 5-0
Assists: 1-0
Shots(on goal): 42(15)-6(4)
Saves: 1-19
Blocks: 3-10
Corners: 13-1
Fouls: 10-5
Cards(Y/R): 0/0-0/0
