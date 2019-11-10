RALEIGH — The Watauga football team was seeded second in the 3-AA western bracket and will face 15th-seeded Cuthbertson in the first round of the state playoffs Nov. 15 at Jack Groce Stadium.
A familiar face to the Watauga football program will be walking the Cuthbertson sideline. Trey Cavanaugh, a former Watauga receiver, and grandson of former Appalachian State head football Jerry Moore, is the head coach of Cuthbertson.
Cavanaugh led Cuthbertson to its first state playoff win in 2017, a victory over then-Northwestern Conference champion Alexander Central. This season, Watauga (10-1) is the NWC champion, having cruised through the conference season with a 6-0 record.
Cuthbertson is 5-6, but plays in the tough Southern Carolina 3-A Conference. In 2018, SCC champion Weddington won the 3-AA state championship and runner-up Charlotte Catholic won the 4-A state championship.
This season, Weddington is the No. 1 seed in the 3-AA bracket. Cuthbertson has been outscored 335-251 this season and was outscored 211-65 in conference games.
Watauga averages 52.1 points per game, compared to opponents scoring 20.2 points per outing. Watauga also averages 392.1 rushing yards per game and 535.8 yards per game overall.
Should Watauga win, the Pioneers would host the winner of seventh-seeded T.C. Roberson and 10th-seeded Kannapolis Brown.
