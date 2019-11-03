MOUNT ULLA — The Watauga volleyball team saw its unbeaten streak come to an end in the fourth round of the state 3-A western regional Nov. 2 when top-seed West Rowan claimed a 25-23. 25-17, 22-25, 25-23 victory over the visiting fourth-seeded Pioneers at West Rowan’s gym.
Watauga’s season ends with a 26-1 record. In those four years, the Pioneers have gone 98-7 with four of the losses being in the state playoffs.
West Rowan (28-0) moves on to the western regional finals against West Henderson (29-6), which beat Marvin Ridge 25-18, 20-25, 9-25, 25-12, 15-12 on Nov. 2.
“It all came down to who was going to make the most errors and the errors were not on our side today,” Watauga coach Kris Hagaman said.
Watauga’s senior outside hitter Rebekah Farthing agreed that mistakes played a role in determining a winner.
“We were both undefeated, so we both came in just putting it all on the line and trying to go to the fifth round,” Farthing said. “We are both really good teams with good offenses and defenses. They were scrappy, but we both played well. It came down to who made the most errors.”
The Pioneers struggled with their serving, particularly in the first two sets. Watauga led 5-3 in the first set, but West Rowan gradually built a 17-13 lead that turned into a 23-23 tie before the Falcons scored the last two points to win the set.
West Rowan got off to a 5-0 lead in the second set and used the momentum to cruise to a win, giving the Falcons a 2-0 advantage in games. West Rowan took a 14-11 lead in the third set, but Watauga saved a point when the ball caromed off a beam on the roof of the gym to a Pioneer, which kept the ball inbounds instead of going into the crowd.
Watauga converted the play into a point, and used it to spark a 6-0 run that was capped by a Tegan Allan block for a point.
A Brooke Byrd serving ace gave the Pioneers a 20-16 lead and a missed serve by the Falcons gave the Pioneers the win in the set.
The final set was tied 20-20, but senior Tori Hester, who has committed to play college volleyball at Troy, had back-to-back kills to give the Falcons a 22-20 lead. Trailing 24-22, Byrd had a kill to bring the Pioneers to within one point, but another Byrd kill attempt went long and the Falcons won the match.
Byrd, a senior outside hitter, led Watauga’s offense with 16 kills and a service ace. Defensively, Byrd had 15 digs and two blocks.
“The momentum changed and we had an amazing season,” Byrd said of the third set. “We didn’t want to lose it then and there.”
Farthing, who has committed to play collegiately at Georgia Southern, finished with 15 kills, 13 digs, two blocks and a service ace. Fellow senior Tegan Allan finished with seven kills and three blocks. Watauga setter Brelyn Sturgill handed out 37 assists to go with two kills and an ace offensively. Sturgill also had eight digs on defense.
Watauga senior libero Chloe Baldwin finished with 12 digs and an ace and Kenzie Baldwin, a freshman, added six digs.
Freshman middle blocker Brooke Scheffler had three kills and four blocks, while fellow freshman Caroline Farthing had two aces, a kill and a block.
Hester led West Rowan with 20 kills and 22 digs. Hester also had two blocks.
K.K. Dowling added 17 kills, 15 digs and two blocks.
West Rowan libero Brooke Kennerly also had 17 digs and Ashlee Ennis added 10 digs. Falcons setter handed out 45 assists and nine digs.
“It was a battle,” West Rowan coach Jan Dowling said. “Watauga is a phenominal team. I told my kids that we were looking at ourselves in the mirror.”
