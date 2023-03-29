BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers baseball team run-ruled the Hibriten Panthers in five innings, 10-0, at home on Tuesday, March 28.
The Pioneers (10-2, 2-1 Northwest Conference) shut out the Panthers (4-6, 2-1 NWC) with quality pitching from JT Cook and good fielding across the board. Hibriten only got four runners on base throughout the game — one hit and three walks.
The top of the first inning saw Cook take some time to warm up, as he walked two Panther and sent a fly-ball to center field, where it was caught by Watauga's Johnny Ray. Cook settled in after that and struck out the next two batters at the plate.
"I kind of had a rough start," Cook said, "but then found my groove on the mound and just kept going from there. In the following innings, I got a couple more guys out on strikeouts, but there were some tough plays made by my teammates, especially one play at shortstop by Maddox Greene. There's just a bunch of good players behind me, and I don't think I'd have any success without them."
Up to bat first for the Pioneers was second baseman Jameson Hodges, who was walked. Shortstop Greene was up next, who singled to get on base with Hodges. Though Greene was out at second on a fielder's choice ball, Hodges would go on to score off a hit by Jacob Dilley. Later in the lineup, a single from Watauga catcher Cooper Critcher allowed Dilley to score the second run to give the Pioneers a two-run lead.
A similar pattern played out across the rest of the game, as Cook's pitching and the fielding from Watauga kept the Panthers quiet.
Cook had 65 pitches to 19 batters through five innings, earning seven strikeouts — six swinging and one looking. Cook only allowed one hit, with an on-base percentage of .211.
On the fielding side, the Pioneers converted all 15 of their chances into put outs, with Critcher (5), Hodges (3) and Greene (2) leading the team.
Watauga scored five runs in the bottom of the second, with David Pastusic, Cooper Riddle and Greene notched their first scores. Meanwhile, Hodges and Dilley both rounded the bases again to add to their tally.
In the bottom of the third, Pastusic earned his way to first in a painful way — being stuck by a pitch from Hibriten's Micah Dalton. Pastusic would go on to score after being batted-in on a double by teammate Tristan Salinas.
Up 8-0 now, the Pioneers kept the Panthers from scoring in the fourth and top of the fifth innings. Though Watauga did not score in the fourth — with a double by Tristan Salinas the only action — the Pioneers only needed two more runs to end the game by run-rule in the bottom of the fifth.
Cook got on base for the first time of the game with a single, and Pastusic was walked moments later. Pinch runner Hank Matthews came in for Cook, and on a full-count pitch Hodges closed the game out with a single.
After Matthews had stolen two bases to get to the third bag, the hit by Hodges sent Matthews home. Seconds later, an error allowed Pastusic to make it safely to the plate to finish the 10-0 contest.
Prior to the varsity game, the junior varsity Pioneers baseball team defeated Hibriten's JV by a scoreline of 13-6 during a rain-soaked game.
Up next for Watauga varsity this week will be a home non-conference battle against the Davie War Eagles (7-4, 5-2 CPC) on Wednesday, and then the Pioneers will end a three-game home stand by playing conference foes Freedom Patriots (3-7, 0-3 NWC) on Thursday. Both matches are set to start at 6:30 p.m.
Team — 1 2 3 4 5 R H E
Hibriten 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2
Watauga 2 5 1 0 2 10 10 0
Batting/Baserunning (Watauga only)
- David Pastusic — 3 R, 1 H, SB
- Jameson Hodges — 2 R, 2 H, 1 RBI
- Jacob Dilley — 2 R, 1 H, 2 RBI, 2 SB
- Maddox Greene — 1 R, 2 H, 1 RBI
- Cooper Riddle — 1 R, 1 H, 1 RBI, 2B, SB
- Hank Matthews — 1 R, 2 SB
- Cooper Critcher — 1H, 1 RBI
- Tristan Salinas — 1 H, 2B
- JT Cook — 1 H
Pitching Stats (Watauga only)
Athlete Name — BF #P H R K OBA
JT Cook (Jr) 19 65 1 0 7 .211
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.