Dilley foul ball

Jacob Dilley sends a ball high into foul territory during a game against Hibriten on March 28.

BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers baseball team run-ruled the Hibriten Panthers in five innings, 10-0, at home on Tuesday, March 28.

The Pioneers (10-2, 2-1 Northwest Conference) shut out the Panthers (4-6, 2-1 NWC) with quality pitching from JT Cook and good fielding across the board. Hibriten only got four runners on base throughout the game — one hit and three walks.

Cook pitch vs Hibriten

Pioneer pitcher JT Cook pitched all five innings against Hibriten, throwing 65 pitches at 19 batters, recording seven strikeouts and only allowing one hit.
Maddox takes off

Maddox Greene shortstop takes off after striking a ball during Tuesday's 10-0 game against the Hibriten Panthers
Jameson Hodges at the plate

Jameson Hodges swings at a ball during a game against the Hibriten Panthers on March 28.
Pastusic just before HBP

Watauga's David Pastusic would be struck by a pitch in the lower back moments after this photo was taken.

