MORGANTON — Late October is the beginning of Halloween season, with scary disguises all around us. A scoreless first quarter belied what was to be on Oct. 22 as Watauga shook off its early doldrums to run away from host Freedom, 41-0.
Once Pioneer quarterback Maddox Greene found senior tight end streaking down the middle for a 20-yard, TD-scoring pass completion, the rout was on. Two more rushing TDs in the second quarter combined with PAT perfection by Carter Everett gave Watauga a 21-0 lead heading into intermission.
Greene added two more "keeper" TDs in the third quarter, including a 71-yard sprint down and across the field to elude all would-be tacklers, and Will Curtis plunged over the goal line from the 1-yard line in the fourth quarter to complete the Pioneer scoring barrage.
Midway through the 4th quarter, the many Pioneer fans making the trip held their collective breath as Leon went down with an apparent knee injury — and clapped enthusiastically in support of the young star when he was able to get to his feet and limp off the field under his own power.
With the win, Watauga clinches a tie for first place and at least a share of its fourth consecutive 3A/4A Northwestern Conference championship. The Pioneers will win the crown outright with a win on Oct. 29 in the team's last regular season game against Ashe County. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Jack Groce Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.