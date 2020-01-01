BOONE — Watauga’s basketball programs returned to the court Dec. 31 at Mitchell and play Jan. 3 at Alexander Central.
Results of the Mitchell game were not available at press time. Watauga’s Northwestern Conference rival Alexander Central presents Watauga’s boys’ team a defensive problem that Cougars coach Ed Wills has presented the Pioneers (4-4) for eight years.
That problem is a match-up zone defense that can be difficult to solve. The Cougars, who have five seniors and five juniors on their roster, are 7-4 this season and have notched two wins against Ashe County.
“We know that they’re tough,” Watauga coach Laura Barry said. “We know they have a zone that gives people trouble, so we’re going to have to prepare for that.”
The Cougars have good size up front. They are led in scoring by 6-foot-4 senior forward Jem Lowrence, who averages 16.4 points per game. Forward Maddox Kerley, who stands 6-5, averages 10.7 points per game and sophomore guard Evan Presnell averages 10.3 points per game.
Alexander Central also can turn to 6-5 sophomore Zach Herman, who averages 5.3 point per game. He also averages 6.5 rebounds per game.
Barry said the Pioneers will have to challenge the teeth of the Alexander Central zone, but also be able to make shots from the perimeter to bring the Cougars to the outside and loosen their defense in the middle.
“We’ll have to play inside-out,” Barry said. “We have great shooters, but we have to get to the paint and attack.”
Watauga has some size to combat Alexander Central’s height. Bennett Ricker and Jonah Martin each stand 6-5 and both Jackson Earnhardt and James Privette are 6-3.
The Cougars have won two straight and three out of four against Watauga in recent years, and Watauga has not won in Taylorsville since the 2013-14 season. Alexander Central beat Watauga 83-68 in Boone and 69-62 in Taylorsville last season.
The Pioneers last beat Alexander Central 54-40 in Boone in 2018.
“Being 1-0 in the conference, we know it’s going to be a really big game because it’s that second one,” Barry said. “It’s going to be even tougher because it’s going to be on the road.”
Watauga’s girls’ team goes into the week with a 6-3 record. The Pioneers shook off a two game losing streak with back-to-back wins over South Caldwell and East Surry.
Alexander Central (7-4) is coached by Jon Presnell, who took over for Jonathan Winkler, who coached the Cougars to a 6-43 record the previous two seasons.
Watauga (6-3) has won four in a row against the Cougars. The Pioneers cruised to a 63-23 in Boone last season and 52-26 in Taylorsville.
The last time Alexander Central beat Watauga was a 48-46 in 2016. Watauga had a chance to win the game, but a Rebekah Farthing 3-pointer from the corner of the court was not on target.
The Cougars will bring some size to Lentz-Eggers Gym on Jan. 23. Alexander Central has eight players who stand 5-7 or taller, including three players who stand 5-10. Leading the Cougars in scoring is junior Gracie Harrington, who stands 5-9, averages 10.6 points per game.
Watauga, whose game against Mitchell was not available at press time, won two straight games, including a 49-38 win over East Surry on Dec. 20. Watauga got 14 points from Brooke Byrd against East Surry and 15 points from Chelsi Hodges in a win over South Caldwell on Dec. 19.
Watauga returns home to face Northwestern Conference rival McDowell on Jan. 7 and border rival Ashe County on Jan. 8. The Pioneers also face NWC foe St. Stephens on Jan. 10.
