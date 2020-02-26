MOUNT ULLA — The Watauga girls’ basketball faced plenty of adversity when the Pioneers went to play West Rowan in the first round of the state 3-A playoffs on Feb. 25.
For starters, the Pioneers had to play the Falcons without standout guard Brooke Byrd, who missed the game because of a sprained ankle suffered in the finals of the Northwestern Conference Tournament.
Watauga, seeded 19th in the 3-A western regional bracket, also had to face West Rowan standout forward Abigail Wilson, who went into the game averaging 26 points per game. Lastly, Wilson scored 10 points to help the Falcons, seeded 14th in the bracket, built an 11-point lead at the end of the first quarter.
It took until the fourth quarter, but Watauga scratched its way back and eventually claimed a 56-50 victory.
The Pioneers (18-8), who lost 10 points per game when Byrd went down, turned to Brelyn Sturgill, who led the Pioneers in scoring with 18 points. Sturgill made two 3-point baskets and played a solid floor game.
Part of that floor game was shared by her teammates, who were able to slow the Falcons (20-6) down by rebounding the ball better and being able to scrap a man-to-man defense in favor of a 1-3-1 set.
That defense forced West Rowan’s offense to start settling for jump shots instead of getting the ball inside to Wilson. West Rowan still made seven 3-point baskets, four by Gabrielle Blabon and three by Taylor Poole.
“(Wilson) is my best scorer inside, but my guards can shoot,” Ashley Poole said. “We know we have to work from inside to outside if we can. I was OK with the shots. I didn’t thing we did a very good job in the second half rebounding.”
Wilson, a UNC Asheville signee, led West Rowan with 19 points. Balbon finished with 18 points and Taylor Poole, a Guilford College signee, added 11 points.
“(Wilson) was good early and we were bad early,” Watauga coach Laura Barry said. “We got some good shots and missed them. We get the yips sometimes at the start of games when we get good shots but miss them. There was some contact, but the playoffs are different and refs let you play in the playoffs and I don’t think we adjusted early enough to that.”
Watauga started to find some offense, mostly from Sturgill, who scored nine of her 18 points in the second quarter. Watauga also got single baskets from Rebekah Farthing, Brooke Scheffler and Chelsi Hodges and outscored the Falcons 15-7 in the period. Watauga trailed 25-15, but Scheffler, Sturgill and Farthing scored on a 7-0 run and the Pioneers were back into the game by trailing 25-22.
“They came out on fire in the first quarter and we had to figure out how to stop it,” Farthing said. “We had to switch the roles and let us be ahead. It was tough in the beginning, but we’ve been behind by that much before, so it’s not something we haven’t done before or couldn’t do.”
West Rowan led 40-32 going into the fourth quarter, but Farthing led a Watauga run that saw the Pioneers go on a 15-2 run. Farthing scored six of those runs and Hodges capped the run with an inside basket to leave the Pioneers in front 47-42 with 3:47 left in the game.
After a Scheffler 3-point basket, the Pioneers iced the game by making 6-of-8 foul shots. Farthing scored 10 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 16 points. Hodges finished with 11 points helped by making all five of her foul shots.
Scheffler added nine points, helping the Pioneers outscore West Rowan 24-10 in the fourth quarter.
Watauga advanced to play third-seeded Cuthbertson (26-2) in Western Union County on Feb. 27. Cuthbertson beat Northwest Cabarrus 65-28 in its first game after taking a 42-16 halftime lead.
Cuthbertson also has some recent history with the Pioneers. The Cavaliers beat Watauga 52-37 in the 2019 playoffs and 46-45 in the 2018 playoffs.
Watauga 56, West Rowan 50
Watauga 56 (18-8)
Sturgill 7 2-3 18, R. Farthing 6 4-4 16, C. Farthing 1 0-0 2, Scheffler 3 2-4 9, Hodges 3 5-5 11, Reece 0 0-0 0, Ward 0 0-0 0, Keller 0 0-0 0, Williamson 0 0-0 0, Lubsen 0 0-0 0, Pruess 0 0-0 0, Lipford 0 0-0 0, Coffey 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 13-16 56.
West Rowan 50 (20-6)
Blabon 7 0-0 18, Poole 4 0-0 11, Wilson 7 5-6 19, Connolly 1 0-0 2, Spicer 0 0-0 0, Cuthbertson 0 0-0 0, Durham 0 0-0 0, Mason 0 0-0 0, Watkins 0 0-0 0, Arnott 0 0-0 0, Haggas 0 0-0 0 Totals 19 5-6 50.
Watauga 7 15 10 24 — 56
West Rowan 18 7 15 10 — 50
3-point goals—Watauga 3 (Sturgill 2, Scheffler), West Rowan 7 (Blabon 4, Poole 3). Total fouls—Watauga 8, West Rowan 16. Fouled out—None. Technical fouls—None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.