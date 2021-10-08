BOONE — When their backs were against the wall, the Watauga Pioneers proved they had what it took to compete with a 28-21 comeback win over Alexander Central.
The Friday, Oct. 8, game was a battle between two 4A teams who love to run the ball and each were looking to start conference play 2-0. While Watauga (5-2,2-0) was coming off a decisive win over South Caldwell, Alexander Central (4-3,2-0) had escaped Ashe County with a 42-36 overtime win a week earlier.
The game’s first quarter went as expected with each team taking their time going down the field. The Pioneers got on the board first when Jackson Roper ran it in from two yards out to cap the opening drive, but the Cougars answered right away with a touchdown run from Cameron Lackey to make it 7-7.
After opening drives that made the crowd think they were in for a parade of scoring, both teams’ offenses began to slow in the second quarter. However, the Pioneers managed to take back the lead without possession of the ball.
As Alexander Central prepared to punt the ball away, the ball was snapped over the head of Daniel Specht, who helplessly watched Pioneers defensive end Isaiah Shirley dive on it in the endzone to give his team a 14-7 lead.
The Pioneers hoped to keep the lead heading into halftime, but the Cougars had other ideas. Setting up at the 50-yard line with a minute-and-a-half remaining, Alexander Central picked up a quick 22 yards with a run and a pass interference call against Watauga. In the redzone, quarterback Luke Hammer found a wide open Andrew Bumgarner for an 18-yard touchdown pass to tie the game.
Head coach Ryan Habich said the halftime talk for the Pioneers was short and to the point — they needed to cut out mistakes. Shirley said after the game that it was all the team needed.
“Coach Habich didn't say much at halftime because we knew what we needed to do,” Shirley said. “We came out, went hard and we got it done.”
Before the Pioneers could try and take back the lead, they had to deal with a Cougars offense that had momentum and the ball. Hammer had the offense humming, picking up yardage at a steady pace. While Watauga stopped the big plays for most of the drive, Hammer threw to Josh Stubbs in tight coverage for a 29-yard touchdown and an Alexander Central lead.
Stubbs’ touchdown began a scoring drought for both teams that stretched into the fourth quarter, as both defenses stepped up to the tasks in front of them.
Coming down to the wire, the Pioneers faced a fourth-and-11 with just under three minutes on the clock. Freshman quarterback Maddox Greene rolled to his left and hit Cole Horine for 18 yards and a fresh set of downs. While Roper pounded the ball in for a score, the two point conversion attempt failed and the Pioneers were still down 21-20.
If they were going to win, Habich needed to pull something out of his bag of tricks: an onside kick, the Hail Mary of special teams. Grant Kight ran up and faked the kickoff before Josh Bollinger squibbed it to the left. The ball was bobbled by the Cougars’ hands team and Bollinger recovered it at the Alexander Central 44-yard line.
On the first play of the drive, Greene fired deep for Shirley, who was hit before he could catch it. Shirley went to the sidelines in between plays before coming back in. The Pioneers ran the same play and this time, Shirley hauled in his first catch of the season before shrugging off multiple defenders on his way to a 44-yard touchdown.
“When (the Cougars defender) hit me, I thought he broke my ribs,” Shirley said, adding that the wind was knocked out of him. “I was like, ‘I got to go back in.’ Next play, when the ball was coming my way I wasn’t even thinking. I just caught it, started running and scored.”
With the two-point conversion, the Pioneers took back the lead for the first time since the first half. The Cougars had one last shot with only 14 seconds remaining, but Horine managed to snag a pass to seal the win.
After the game, Habich praised his team’s toughness in fighting back for the win, noting how vital it is for the team’s season.
“They never felt out of it. When there’s time on the clock, we felt like we had an opportunity,” Habich said.
Having now beaten the other two 4A schools in the conference, Habich said the team has a spot in the playoffs locked up, but they are still focused on a conference title.
One of the teams standing in their way is 3A powerhouse Hibriten (4-2,2-0), who the Pioneers play on the road on Friday, Oct. 15.
Team Stats
Watauga
Alexander Central
|Total Offense
|296 yards
|201 yards
|Passing yards
|152 yards
|54 yards
|Rushing yards
|144 yards
|147 yards
|Penalties - Yards
|8-75
|4 - 20
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Time of Possession
|27:26
|20:34
|First Downs
|17
|14
|Third Down Conversions
|4/15
|3/10
|Fourth Down Conversions
|3/6
|3/3
Pioneers Individual Stats
|Passing
|Cmp
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Int
|Maddox Greene
|8
|17
|152
|1
|0
|Rushing
|Att
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|Jackson Roper
|16
|80
|5.0
|2
|Trey Thompson
|9
|25
|2.8
|0
|Maddox Greene
|10
|18
|1.8
|0
|Cole Horine
|2
|15
|7.5
|0
|Orlando Leon
|1
|6
|6.0
|0
|Receiving
|Rec
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|Orlando Leon
|4
|73
|18.3
|0
|Isaiah Shirley
|1
|44
|44.0
|1
|Cole Horine
|1
|18
|18.0
|0
|Trey Thompson
|2
|17
|8.5
|0
|Punting
|Num
|Yds
|Avg
|I20
|Carter Everett
|3
|87
|29.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|FGA
|XP
|Pts
|Carter Everett
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Kickoff Returns
|Att
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|Cole Horine
|1
|23
|23.0
|0
|Jackson Roper
|1
|16
|16.0
|0
|Morgan Henry
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|Defense
|Tkl
|Solo
|Ast
|Sack
|TFL
|Int
|Carlton Horine
|6.0
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Levi Temple
|5.5
|0
|11
|0
|0.5
|0
|Isaiah Shirley
|4.5
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Cole Horine
|4.0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Grant Lawrence
|3.0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson Lang
|2.5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Orlando Leon
|2.0
|1
|2
|0
|0.5
|0
|Jonathan Lutabingwa
|2.0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lucas Mciver
|1.5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson Pryor
|1.5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
