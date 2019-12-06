NEWLAND — Once the Watauga boys’ basketball team took a lead over Avery on Dec. 5, the visiting Pioneers were not going to give it back.
Watauga turned a small lead into a big advantage, which the Pioneers used to claim a 82-53 victory. The Pioneers (1-1) improved to the .500 mark after losing their opener against Gastonia Ashbrook on Dec. 3.
It was also the first victory for first-year Watauga head coach Laura Barry as the head coach of the boys’ program.
“It feels great to see them so excited,” Barry said. “If it was a close win or like it was, to succeed, you could tell that they could just taste it. They were very excited down there in the locker room. It’s not anything about me getting that first win, but I’m very excited for them to be 1-1 without our full roster here, and that should really build confidence with the guys.”
Watauga’s outside shooting produced 11 3-point baskets compared to six for Avery (2-3). Watauga’s Jake Sears hit four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points. Ben Ricker added 12 points with help from a 3-point basket. He also had a late-game dunk to his total.
Luke Robbins led the Pioneers in scoring with 14 points. He finished with just two points in the first quarter, but had nine points in the second half. Jackson Earnhardt added nine points on three 3-point baskets.
“We’re putting pressure on the defense and creating those opportunities,” Barry said. “We’ve just got to hit shots. That was the biggest difference from Tuesday night was that we hit shots.”
Avery countered with 16 points, with the help of scoring 11 points in the second half. Silas Barinowski added nine points for the Vikings.
Avery took a 13-9 lead in the first quarter, but Watauga countered with four straight baskets, including two Sears 3-pointers, and claimed a 19-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“We hit two quickly in a row and I think that was kind of a shock to Avery,” Barry said.
Watauga never trailed again. The Pioneers went on a 12-5 run in the second quarter capped by an Earnhardt 3-pointer that gave Watauga a 31-18 lead. Watauga, once again, closed out the quarter with back-to-back 3-point baskets, bit time from Earnhardt, and claimed a 44-22 halftime lead that was never in jeopardy.
Watauga plays at Wilkes Central on Dec. 10.
Watauga JV boys 56, Avery 35
NEWLAND — The Watauga boys’ junior varsity team got 15 points from Josiah Romanus and beat Avery 56-35.
Watauga also got 10 points from Grant Morrison and 10 points from Carson Warren, who made two of the Pioneers’ four 3-point shots.
The Pioneers took a 33-18 halftime lead after scoring 18 points in the second quarter.
Watauga varsity boys 82, Avery 53
Watauga 82 (1-1)
Freeman 3 2-2 8, Sears 4 0-0 12, Perry 3 0-0 7, Ricker 5 1-2 12, Earnhardt 3 2-2 9, Hale 3 0-0 6, Robbins 5 3-3 14, Martin 1 0-3 5, Ward 3 2-2 9, Greene, 0 0-0 0, Privette 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 10-14 82.
Avery 53 (2-3)
C. Gilliam 1 0-0 2, Jones 2 0-0 5, Barinowski 4 0-0 9, McCollum 1 0-0 3, Whitelock 1 0-0 3, Cuthbertson 1 0-0 2, Millron 7 1-1 16, Bowman 2 0-0 5, L. Gilliam 1 0-0 2, Hoilman 3 0-0 6, Greer 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 1-1 53.
Watauga 19 23 20 20 — 83
Avery 13 9 17 14 — 53
3-point goals—Watauga 11 (Sears 4, Earnhardt 3, Ricker, Robbins, Ward, Perry), Avery 6 (Jones, Barinowski, McCollum, Whitelock, Millron, Bowman). Total fouls—Watauga 10, Avery 13. Fouled out—None. Technical fouls—None.
