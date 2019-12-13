BOONE — Watauga used the long ball and big second and fourth quarters to beat Mitchell 79-47 at Lentz-Eggers Gym Dec. 12.
The Pioneers racked up 11 3-point baskets on their way to their second win of the season. Watauga (2-2) outscored the Mountaineers (0-1), who were playing their first game since the end of their football season. Watauga outscored Mitchell 25-11 in the second quarter and in the fourth quarter 23-7.
Watauga got 18 points from Jackson Earnhardt, including five 3-point baskets, all of them by the end of the third quarter. Jake Sears added three 3-pointers for nine points and Andrew Freeman had two 3-point baskets on his way to scoring 10 points. Jonah Martin added 11 points and Luke Robbins scored 10 points, giving the Pioneers four players who scored in double figures.
Watauga welcomed back football player Jaiden Bond, who finished with five points. Anderson Castle is expected to join the team after playing in the Shrine Bowl football game on Dec. 21.
“I like our depth,” Watauga coach Laura Barry said. “We added Jaiden Bond and that helps, but the only difference is the confidence these guys have in each other. We can go pretty deep and foul trouble won’t be as much of a burden with that lineup rotation. Everybody has got a role to play in that.”
Part of that depth is at guard when Bond joins the backcourt that includes Robbins, Sears and Freeman.
“Luke is really a great creator,” Barry said. “We’re working with him on the read when he beats his man, which is really pretty easy for him to do, is make the best read next.”
Mitchell was paced by Caius Peterson, who finished with 16 points. Mitchell McMahon added 12 more for the Mountaineers.
Watauga begins a stretch that includes five road games in six dates. It started with a road game on Dec. 13 at Ashe County, but the result of the game was not available at press time.
Watauga plays at Mountain Heritage on Dec. 17 before starting its Northwestern Conference season at South Caldwell on Dec. 19. The Pioneers return to the road Dec. 20 at East Surry and play at Mitchell on Dec. 31.
Watauga returns to NWC action Jan. 3 at Alexander Central before returning home Jan. 7 against McDowell.
Watauga boys 79,
Mitchell 47
Mitchell 47 (0-1)
Ledford 1 0-0 2, McMahon 6 0-0 12, Peterson 7 2-5 16, McKinney 2 0-6 4, Ponder 1 1-2 3, C. Sparks 1 2-4 4, Ward 2 0-0 4, J. Sparks 0 0-0 0, Gortney 0 0-0 0, Pitman 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 5-17 47.
Watauga 79 (2-2)
Bond 2 1-2 5, Freeman 3 2-2 10, Sears 3 0-0 9, Ricker 3 0-4 6, Greer 2 2-2 6, Earnhardt 6 1-2 18, Hale 0 3-4 3, Robbins 3 3-4 10, Martin 4 3-6 11, Privette 0 1-2 1, Perry 0 0-0 0, Ward 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 16-24 79.
Mitchell 12 11 17 7 — 47
Watauga 16 25 15 23 — 79
3-point goals—Mitchell 2 (Peterson 2), Watauga 10 (Earnhardt 5, Sears 3, Freeman 2, Robbins). Total fouls—Mitchell 21, Watauga 17. Fouled out—Mitchell, Ward. Technical fouls—None.
