BOONE — It’s a rare moment when the Watauga football team trails a Northwestern Conference opponent.
It hasn’t happened this season until Oct. 11 when the Pioneers fell behind Hickory two times at Jack Groce Stadium. It didn’t last long on each occasion, and once the Pioneers took the lead, they never gave it back.
Watauga broke open a halftime tie with three straight touchdowns in the third quarter and rolled to a 56-28 Homecoming victory over the Red Tornadoes. Watauga (7-1 3-0 NWC) cranked out 500 yards in total offense, including 444 yards rushing, against Hickory (2-1, 2-6).
Watauga won its 14th straight NWC game dating back to 2017. Watauga returns to the road Oct. 18 to face St. Stephens, which is the last NWC team to beat the Pioneers.
Watauga quarterback Anderson Castle reached the 1,000-yard plateau for the season by gaining 202 yards on 18 carries. Castle, who was named Watauga’s Homecoming King at halftime, raised his season rushing total to 1,196 yards and has 17 touchdown runs to his credit.
Castle scored touchdown runs of six, two and three yards in the second half.
Castle was not the lone Pioneer to reach the 100-yard mark against Hickory. Jaiden Bond gained 108 yards on just five carries — an average of 21.6 yards per carry — and scored on a 39-yard run in the third quarter.
Watauga running back Jake Watson nearly had 100 yards, but settled for 85 yards rushing on 14 carries and scored touchdown runs of two and six yards in the first half.
As many rushing yards the Pioneers gained, it was a trick play that sparked the Pioneers just before halftime. After Hickory scored on a 3-yard Cody Young touchdown run that capped a 11-play, 56-yard drive, Watauga struck back with a 42-yard option pass from Bond to Grant Oliver touchdown pass.
Castle took the snap and tossed the ball to Bond, who found Oliver with a perfectly thrown ball to Oliver, who had two steps on two Hickory defenders before catching the ball near the end zone.
“That definitely allowed us to get momentum back in the game,” Watauga coach Ryan Habich said. “We thought that if we had a good return and good field position and we had two time outs. We took a shot and they did a good job covering it. It was great execution from Jaiden and a phenomenal catch by Grant Oliver.”
The play brought the Pioneers to a 21-21 halftime tie, but Watauga also received the second-half kickoff, which Castle eventually converted into a 6-yard touchdown run. Watauga held Hickory on its first possession. The Pioneers were helped by a Hickory holding penalty and an unsportsmanlike conducted penalty on the same play that left Hickory was a fourth-and-33,
Watauga used good field position as a result of a punt and Bond scored on a 39-yard touchdown run on the ensuing possession to give the Pioneers a 35-21 lead. Another Watauga stop eventually led to a 2-yard Castle touchdown run and a 42-14 Watauga lead by the end of the third quarter.
“That two-score lead was huge on Hickory,” Habich said. “We felt we had an advantage up front and we didn’t want to do anything where they’d shoot a gap and hit us in the backfield. When they had that penalty and it backed them up and they punted the ball to us and were able to go down and go up by two scores and that was key.”
Hickory managed to keep retaking the lead in the first quarter by keeping the ball away from the Watauga offense. Young was the biggest culprit and eventually gained 148 yards on 25 carries for the game.
Watauga 56, Hickory 28
Hickory 7 14 0 7 — 28
Watauga 7 14 21 14 — 56
Scoring summary
First quarter
HHS— Logan 16 pass from Lackey (Kick good)
WHS— Watson 2 run (Everett kick)
Second quarter
HHS—Young 2 run (Kick good0
WHS—Watson 6 run (Everett kick)
HHS—Young 3 run (Kick good)
WHS—Oliver 42 pass from Bond (Everett kick)
Third quarter
WHS—Castle 6 run (Everett kick)
WHS—Bond 39 run (Everett kick)
WHS—Castle 2 run (Everett kick)
Fourth quarter
WHS—Castle 3 run (Everett kick)
WHS—Best 3 run (Everette kick)
HHS—Young 46 run (Kick good)
Hickory Watauga
First downs 17 30
By rushing 12 28
By passing 4 2
By penalty 1 0
Rushes-yards 31-151 42-444
Avg. per rush 4.9 10.6
Passing yards 74 56
Passes 8-18-2 3-3-0
Avg. per att. 9.3 18.7
Punts-avg. 2-35.5 0-0.0
Penalties-yards 6-45 3-20
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-0
Time of poss. 22:09 25:39
Third-down poss. 6-10 1-1
Fourth-down poss. 2-2 0-0
Individuals
Rushing: Hickory— Young 25-148, Lackey 4-3, Rutherford 1-1, Huitt 1-(-1); Watauga—Castle 18-202, Bond 5-105, Watson 14-85, Best 3-28, Everett 2-21.
Passing: Lackey 8-17-1 74, Huitt 0-1-0 0; Watauga—Castle 2-2-0 14, Bond 1-1-0 42.
Receiving: Hickory—Logan 3-30, Rankin 2-25, Baker 1-7, Sumner 1-6, Hancock 1-6; Watauga—Oliver 1-42, Bond 1-13, Best 1-1.
