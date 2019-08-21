BOONE — After months of workouts over the spring and summer, the fall has finally arrived for the Watauga football team.
Watauga has played 7-on-7 scrimmages and full contact scrimmages during that time. The Pioneers play for real at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23, when they host visiting T.C. Roberson at Jack Groce Stadium in the first game of the 2019 season.
Watauga begins its defense of its first Northwestern Conference championship since 2007 playing a team that Pioneers coach Ryan Habich said is much improved from the bunch that Watauga pounded 36-12 in Asheville last season.
Habich anticipates a T.C. Roberson team that has a new quarterback in converted defensive back Shak Hill, who runs the Rams’ zone-read triple option offense. Habich said Hill can throw the ball well enough to be a threat, but is particularly tough to catch when running the football.
“We were impressed,” Habich said. “They’re a lot better than last year. They have a very athletic quarterback. He was a defensive back and running back, but he throws the ball really well.”
Watauga has more to worry about than a potentially explosive Roberson running game. The Pioneers’ defense struggled in its preseason scrimmages against Maiden, East Surry and North Surry, especially in the open field.
The Pioneers had to replace several key members of a defense that helped Watauga finish with a 13-1 record in 2018. Habich, who saw Roberson play in a scrimmage, feels the Rams have upgraded the quarterback position with a good athlete in Hill.
“He plays a lot like Kyler Murray did at Oklahoma,” Habich said. “He can throw it well enough so he’s not just another running quarterback. He’s so elusive it looks effortless when he runs, so that’s a big concern since we have not tackled well in our scrimmages in the open field.”
Habich said Murray’s favorite target is the explosive Rodney McDay. Habich said they will try to get the ball to McDay by rolling Hill out of the pocket and give them the option of passing or keeping the ball and running with it.
“They might have the best wide receiver in Western North Carolina,” Habich said. “(Hill) is such an athlete that they’re going to roll him out and use play-action. You’re so worried about the run, he can go deep to that wide receiver.”
The Pioneers showed life in their running game, which is aided with the return of several starters from 2018. Anderson Castle returns at quarterback, Bryce Satterfield returns at running back, Jaiden Bond returns at wingback and Grant Oliver returns at receiver, which gives Watauga a solid start at the skill positions.
Watauga also returns center Sterling Sauls and guard Adrion Cassidy, who was cleared to return to the field after suffering a concussion in a car accident before the team’s first scrimmage. The Pioneers also return senior starting tight end Jake Watson.
Even with the experience on offense, Habich goes into the game with concerns.
“We’re not where we want to be,” Habich said. “I told the kids, you’ve got to face the reality of where you’re at. Right now, we’re an average football team. We’re not nearly the team we were last year and we told the kids that we’re missing a lot of components.”
Habich said a lot of Watauga’s problems can be fixed with experience, but the young team must improve its tackling skills. Watauga also gave up some big plays to East Surry, which is led by North Carolina commit Jefferson Boaz.
Despite that, Habich feels the Pioneers improved from the first scrimmage to the second. Watauga’s defense started to put pressure on Boaz, who is primarily a drop-back passer.
Containing Hill will be a must for the Watauga defense to succeed.
“We’ve got a lot of things we’ve got to fix,” he said. “The kids are coachable and we’re working really hard to find the right combination of players and really coach those guys up, because this week it’s for real.”
