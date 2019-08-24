BOONE — It took just 15 seconds for the Watauga football team to score a touchdown on visiting T.C. Roberson in Watauga’s first football game of the 2019 season.
It may have taken that long just to read these last two sentences.
Bryce Satterfield, who was not even sure that he would be playing for the Pioneers this season, did the honors of scoring Watauga’s first TD of the season. Satterfield broke off an 80-yard run that stunned T.C. Roberson and was the first of six straight touchdowns in the Pioneers’ 50-28 victory on an overcast Aug. 23 night.
“Any time you can win the opener, it’s exciting, especially at Jack Groce,” Watauga coach Ryan Habich said. “I thought the crowd was awesome. Watauga County came out and to pack the stands like that is always good for our program. I know the players got excited about that.”
Watauga, with the help of a correct read made by quarterback Anderson Castle and the downfield blocking of four Pioneers down field, gave Satterfield plenty of room to outrace the Rams’ defense for the touchdown.
The Pioneers kept the momentum going by taking a 36-0 lead with 3:18 left in the first half before T.C. Roberson found some rhythm and scored with 18.9 seconds before halftime to close to 36-7. Castle finished the game with touchdown runs of two, 29, two and 18 yards.
Satterfield, who moved with his family to Louisville, Ky., but moved back to Boone with his mom in late July to finish high school at Watauga, had 130 yards rushing on six carries and in the first seven minutes of the game. Castle scored on a 2-yard keeper to put Watauga up 14-0 with 4:16 left, and Satterfield scored on a 24-yard run on the Pioneers’ next possession to make it 21-0 after Sebastian Best recovered a Roberson fumble one play after Castle got into the end zone.
“We played a pretty good first half offensively,” Habich said. “I like the way we got some turnovers. Defensive coordinator Klay Anderson and coach (Jason) Phelps did a really good job of emphasizing turnovers to our defense.”
Watauga’s defense continued to provide the Pioneers with scoring opportunities by forcing two straight punts. Watauga responded to Roberson’s first punt with a 29-yard Castle touchdown run, and to the Rams’ second punt with a 2-yard Castle TD, his third touchdown of the game, which gave the Pioneers a 36-0 advantage.
Roberson took to the air to score its first touchdown, and then scored on the first drive of the second half on a 35-yard run from quarterback No. 1 to close to 36-14, but Watauga answered with its sixth straight touchdown, a 20-yard Jaiden Bond run with 5:44 left in the third.
“We could never really find a rhythm in the first half,” Roberson coach J.D. Dinwiddie said. “I give coach Habich and Watauga credit. They’ve got a group that’s been together for a long time and they’re really good at what they do.”
Leading 43-14, Castle scored his fourth touchdown of the night on an 18-yard run in the fourth quarter to give Watauga a 50-14 lead with 7:29 left in the game. Roberson scored on a 28-yard pass play from No. 15 to put the final touchdown on the board with 28.7 left in the game and leave Watauga in front 50-21.
But, Satterfield nearly made sure it was not the final touchdown of the game by returning the ensuing kickoff to the Roberson 8-yard line. Backup quarterback Joe Penley took a knee to run out the clock and send the Pioneers home with a win.
It’s the second-straight year Watauga has dominated Roberson. In 2018, the Pioneers took a 36-12 win over the Rams in Asheville.
