BOONE — Over the past six seasons, St. Stephens is 1-5 against Watauga’s football team.
Watauga head football coach Ryan Habich remembers that loss to the Indians. Watauga was working through its 2017 season looking to stay unbeaten in the Northwestern Conference.
But St. Stephens surprised the visiting Pioneers with a 26-21 upset loss. Sure, Watauga avenged that loss with a 49-7 win at Jack Groce Stadium in 2018, but it’s a loss that Habich uses to remember that there are no guaranteed victories.
Habich gets a chance to ease the pain of that loss at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 when the Pioneers return to St. Stephens (4-3, 1-1 NWC) for a showdown.
“The last time we went there we lost,” Habich said. “It’s one of those games where they play really well at home. It’s a tough place to play at. I don’t think we’ve ever really played well down there. Their coach, Wayne Hicks, does a really good job. They’re a very disciplined program and are very similar to us in the way they play disciplined on the field on offense and defense.”
Habich brings a Watauga team that is 7-1 overall, 3-0 and is the only team that is unbeaten in Northwestern Conference play. The Pioneers average 49.5 points while giving up just 20.1 per game, and average 466.1 yards per game offensively. Watauga has had 61 plays that have gained at least 20 yards, are a plus-15 in turnover ratio and gain an average of 10 yards per play.
Still, Habich is not taking anything for granted. Watauga struggled in the first half of its 56-21 win over Hickory on Oct. 11 and scored on a double-pass play from Jaiden Bond to Grant Oliver to tie the score 21-21 going into halftime.
“You have to go down there and beat them,” Habich said of St. Stephens. “They don’t beat themselves. You have to do your job on offense, defense and special teams. They don’t turn the ball over a lot that gives you easy possessions. You’ve got to stop them.”
Watauga scored on each of its possessions in the first half against Hickory, but had the ball just thee times. The Red Tornadoes, behind the running of Cody Young in the first half, kept the ball away from the Pioneers.
That job falls in the hands of St. Stephens quarterback Conner Williams, who has completed 59 percent of his passes for 652 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019. Zak MaLaughlin, who has rushed for 667 yards and five touchdowns this season, handles the bulk of the Indians’ running chores.
“They’re going to run the fullback, so you’ve got to stop him and they can throw the ball,” Habich said. “Last time we went down there they were able to run the ball and control the clock.”
Quarterback Anderson Castle and Bond from the wingback position has handled most of the Pioneers’ running game. Castle has rushed for 1,196 yards and scored 17 touchdowns on 175 carries this season. Bond has picked up 795 yards and scored nine touchdowns on just 56 carries, which is an average of 14.2 yards per carry.
Jake Watson has gained 319 yards, but has turned into a workhorse close to the goal line. Watson, who took over the running back position when Bryce Satterfield went down to a knee injury, has scored 11 touchdowns, second to Castle, this season.
