WINSTON-SALEM — On Thursday, Dec. 1, the Watauga High School track teams attended their second indoor meet of the winter season. In the Titan 1 Invitational at JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, the Pioneer girl’s squad tied for second place out of nine teams, while the boy’s team took home first place out of a field of 10 competitors.
Individual winners in events included Will Bradbury topping the 1,600 and 3,200 meter races, and the boy’s 4x800 relay team of Bradbury, Kade Maiden, Nathan Cox and Cameron Nance notching first place.
Many athletes notched personal bests, showing drastic improvements despite it still being very early into the indoor season.
A list of the personal records (PR) set in sprinting events include: Tristan Salinas finished 7th in the 55m dash with a PR; Lade Oguntoyinbo finished 10th in the 55m with a PR; Breanna Critcher PR in 55m; Mea Sellers PR in 55m; Max DePreist PR in 55m; Jakob Crosswell finished 8th in 300m with a PR; Josh Hamilton finished 2nd in 500m with a PR; Alex Gremmell finished 8th in 500m with a PR; and Sara Smith set a PR in 500m.
A list of the personal records (PR) set in jumping events include: Evan Burroughs with a PR in the long jump and Maxwell DePriest finished 6th in triple jump with a PR.
A list of the personal records (PR) set in distance running events include: Will Bradbury set two PR’s in the 1,600m and 3,200m along with Kade Maiden setting a PR in the 1,000m and Davis Crymes setting a PR in the 3,200m.
A list of the personal records (PR) set in throwing events include: Olivia Burroughs set a season best shot put of 27’10” and Carson Gunnel-Beck set an indoor PR of 37’2” in shot put.
Long-distance track coach Scott Townsend summarized the meet and results.
“As you can tell, this team is hungry,” Townsend said. “Even though it is early in the season, only week 4 of 14, we are seeing amazing performances from our athletes. The sky’s the limit.”
The next time that the indoor track teams will head out for competition will be on Friday, Dec. 9, in the HOT Santa Meet. That event will also be held at JDL Fast Track, with the start time scheduled for 5 p.m.
Girl’s Team Rankings
Olympic 123
Watauga 93.50
Reagan 91.50
West Forsyth 59
Mount Tabor 53
North Surry 43
R.J. Reynolds 33
Forbush 32
Alexander Central 4
Men’s Team Rankings
Watauga 105
Reagan 101
Olympic 84
Mount Tabor 72
North Surry 61
West Forsyth 43
Alexander Central 29
Carver 20
R.J. Reynolds 13
Forbush
Girls 55 M
24th Samantha Bertrand 8.71
25th Breeana Critcher 8.80
26th Penelope Shack 8.93
27th Mea Sellers 9.25
Girls 300 M
14th Lilly Stough 48.57
24th Breeana Critcher 56.47
25th Aliza Kaplan 57.19
26th Mea Sellers 59.71
Girls 500 M
8th Ava Doty 1:32.88
12th Sara Smith 1:44.39
13th Aliza Kaplan 1:49.66
15th Maggie Barnes 1:54.42
Girls 1,000 M
2nd Brianna Anderson 3:30.55
4th Andriana Rink 3:39.54
5th Rachel Cathey 3:42.37
Girls 1,600 M
2nd Brianna Anderson 6:21.15
4th Andriana Rink 6:29.57
6th Ellary Smith 6:39.48
10th Sydney Moretz 7:41.26
Girls 3,200 M
3rd Rachel Cathey 14:08.41
4th Sadie Buchanan 14:27.07
5th Ellary Smith 14:46.48
6th Sydney Moretz 16:45.80
Girls 55 M Hurdles
6th Sadie Buchanan 10.00
16th Maggie Barnes 11.75
Girls 4x200 M Relay
3rd — 2:02.84
Sophia Kop
Samantha Bertrand
Leah Gaydon
Lilly Stough
Girls 4x400 M Relay
3rd — 4:49.45
Sophia Kop
Ava Doty
Leah Gaydon
Penelope Shack
Girls 4x800 M Relay
2nd — 11:00.77
Rachel Cathey
Brianna Anderson
Andriana Rink
Ellary Smith
Girls High Jump
3rd Emmerson Martin 4’6”
9th Sophia Kop 4’
Girls Pole Vault
4th Olivia Burroughs 9’6”
5th Emmerson Martin 7’6”
Girls Long Jump
9th Lilly Stough 12’10”
10th Olivia Burroughs 12’10”
Girls Triple Jump
10th Sophia Kop 29’
11th Lilly Stough 26’8”
Girls Shot Put
4th Olivia Burroughs 27’10”
11th Sara Smith 22’2”
Boys 55 M
7th Tristan Salinas 6.81
10th Lade Oguntoyinbo 7.01
30th Mason Harris 7.60
Boys 300 M
8th Jakob Crosswell 39.11
9th Evan Burroughs 39.36
32nd Jace Berke 44.57
Boys 500 M
2th Joshua Hamilton 1:11.32
8th Alex Gremmell 1:17.45
9th Nyle Peays 1:18.03
Boys 1,000 M
7th Kade Maiden 3:09.46
8th Collin Anderson 3:09.72
16th Cameron Nance 3:31.46
Boys 1,600 M
1st Will Bradbury 4:42.93
2nd Calvin Zwetsloot 4:43.00
6th Davis Crymes 5:34.12
10th Arthur McAulay 5:57.36
Boys 3200 M
1st Will Bradbury 10:21.16
3rd Collin Anderson 11:38.25
5th Calvin Zwetsloot 11:55.39
6th Davis Crymes 12:24.03
Boys 55 M Hurdles
7th Maxwell DePriest 9.84
11th Jack Lewis 10.31
12th Jace Berke 10.58
Boys 4x200 M Relay
6th — 1:42.51
Lade Oguntoyinbo
Nyle Peays
Mason Harris
Tristan Salinas
Boys 4x400 M Relay
4th — 3:55.69
Alex Gremmell
Jakob Crosswell
Mason Harris
Joshua Hamilton
Boys 4x800 M Relay
1st — 9:45.91
Will Bradbury
Kade Maiden
Nathanael Cox
Cameron Nance
Boys High Jump
4th Evan Burroughs 5’2”
Boys Pole Vault
2nd Clayo Kulczyk 11’6”
4th Luke Wilson 9’6”
Boys Long Jump
11th Evan Burroughs 17’7.5”
19th Jack Lewis 16’1”
Boys Triple Jump
5th Evan Burroughs 35’7.”
6th Maxwell DePriest 33’11”
Boys Shot Put
5th Carson Gunnell-Beck 37’2”
