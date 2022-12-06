Berk Lewis and DePriest hurdles

Left to right: Jace Berk, Jack Lewis and Maxwell DePriest participate in a hurdles event on Thursday, Dec. 1.

 Photo by Thomas McDonough

WINSTON-SALEM — On Thursday, Dec. 1, the Watauga High School track teams attended their second indoor meet of the winter season. In the Titan 1 Invitational at JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, the Pioneer girl’s squad tied for second place out of nine teams, while the boy’s team took home first place out of a field of 10 competitors.

Individual winners in events included Will Bradbury topping the 1,600 and 3,200 meter races, and the boy’s 4x800 relay team of Bradbury, Kade Maiden, Nathan Cox and Cameron Nance notching first place.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.