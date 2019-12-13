BOONE — The Watauga girls’ basketball team won its fourth straight game by beating visiting Mitchell 47-45 at Lentz-Eggers Gym on Dec. 12.
The teams battled in a game that was close throughout. Mitchell led by three points midway through the fourth quarter, but Watauga closed out the final 2:32 of the game with a 7-3 run capped by a basket by Chelsi Hodges on a pass from Rebekah Farthing.
Watauga’s defense forced two turnovers in the final 21.4 seconds to preserve the win.
“It was out of a timeout,” Watauga coach Laura Barry said. “We had a size advantage, and I know when I watch the film I’m going to be mad because we didn’t exploit it. But we went inside in the second half and we did a good job finding Chelsi, which we didn’t do in the first half and that frustrated her.”
The Pioneers (4-1) forced an offensive foul, but turned the ball back with a five-second violation on their possession leading 46-45. Farthing stole the ball and Brooke Byrd sunk a foul shot that gave Watauga a 47-45 lead with 2.7 seconds left in the game.
After a Mitchell timeout, a half-court shot attempt fell short and the Pioneers grabbed the win.
“Every time when I thought we would take it away, they would come back especially late,” Watauga coach Laura Barry said. “I knew in one of those timeouts in the fourth quarter it was going to come down to stops.”
Watauga was playing its second game in three days. The Pioneers beat Wilkes Central 43-37 on Dec. 10 in Wilkesboro, which gives the Pioneers two wins with another game Dec. 13 at Ashe County. Results of that game were not available by press time.
Hodges, who scored eight points in the first half, led the Pioneers with 14 points. Farthing, who made a 3-point basketball in the Pioneers’ 14-point fourth quarter, finished with 12 points. Taylor Lipford added seven points with the help of two 3-point baskets.
Mitchell (1-1), which was playing its second game of the season, got 17 points from Hannah McMahan and Marley Cloer chipped in 13 points.
Watauga’s game against Ashe County kicks off a stretch that has the Pioneers playing five of their next six games on the road. Watauga plays at Mountain Heritage on Dec. 17, but opens its Northwestern Conference schedule at home Dec. 19 against South Caldwell.
Watauga returns to the road Dec. 20 at East Surry, at Mitchell on Dec. 31 and at Alexander Central on Jan 3. Watauga won’t return home until McDowell visits Lentz-Eggers Gym on Jan. 1.
Watauga girls 47,
Mitchell 45
Mitchell 45 (1-1)
Pittman 2 0-0 4, Jenkins 0 2-2 2, Cloer 5 0-0 13, Johnson 3 2-4 9, Cook 0 0-0 0, Biddix 0 0-0 0, Slagle 0 0-0 0, Pittman 0 0-0 0, Huskins 0 0-0 0, Blevins 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 9-14 45.
Watauga 47 (4-1)
Byrd 2 1-6 6, Sturgill 2 4-4 6, R. Farthing 4 2-2 12, Williamson 0 1-2 1, Scheffler 0 1-3 1, Lipford 2 1-2 7, Hodges 6 2-4 14, Reece 0 0-0 0, Keller 0 0-0 0, Lubsen 0 0-0 0, C. Farthing 0 0-0 0, Pruess 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 12-23 47.
Mitchell 8 11 13 13 — 45
Watauga 6 13 14 14 — 47
3-point goals—Mitchell 6 (Cloer 3, McMahan 2, Johnson); Watauga 5 (R. Farthing 2, Lipford 2, Byrd). Total fouls—Mitchell 19, Watauga13. Fouled out—None. Technical fouls—None.
