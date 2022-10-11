BOONE — An emphatic win and a heartbreaking loss were the twin results for the Watauga High School volleyball team on Saturday, Oct. 8. The squad went 1–1 on the day, with both games coming against high-level competition.
The first match up was against Fred T Foard early on in the day. The Tigers surprised the Pioneers with a first set win, but Watauga closed out three straight sets, resulting in the 3-1 win.
Later on was the marquee matchup of the day, as T.C. Roberson squared off with Watauga after each team had defeated Foard.
The Rams stole the first set in tight fashion, but the Pioneers showed determination and convincingly won the next two by 13 and 7 point margins. Watauga had a chance to close out T.C. Roberson in the fourth, but saw it slip away late, tying thing up at 2-2.
In the fifth set, which is only played to 15 points, Watauga took a 14–11 lead before agonizingly watching the Rams steal the last five consecutive points to upset the home squad.
In the overall context of the season it does not affect them overly much, as they still will make the playoffs, and could very well encounter T.C. Roberson again.
The Pioneers next match will be in Morganton, North Carolina, for an away conference game against the last-place Freedom Patriots on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Following that match, Watauga will close out their regular season with a home game against the Ashe County Huskies on Monday, Oct. 17.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.