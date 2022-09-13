BOONE — The deep squad of Watauga High girl’s tennis team (5-1, 3-0 conference) secured their fourth win in a row late Monday afternoon with a 8-1 victory over Hibriten (2-4, 2-2 conference).
The game represented the start of a stretch where the Pioneers will play three teams in three consecutive days — all taking place at home. Thus far into the season, Watauga is undefeated on their own courts, with a 4-0 home record (1-1 away).
The Panthers presented a stiff but manageable challenge for Watauga, as eight of the nine matches saw Hibriten take at least two games during the sets played.
Head coach Jennifer Pillow knows the importance of taking a key win in a conference matchup against skilled opposition.
“I definitely look forward to playing Hibriten, they have been great competition over the years. We weren’t sure what their team was going to be like this year, but they had strong players at the top of the lineup. Natalie Jones and Charlotte Gardner (both of Hibriten) were returners and they definitely proved their worth at positions one and two,” Pillow said. “Hibriten challenged us with lots of long rallies, really nice placement of the ball and strong play from both sides today. We just hit one ball better than them. That’s the key to tennis.”
Logan Highfield (So.) played in the six position during the match. Although she lost her matchup, she stayed behind to support her teammates.
“I just got back from a trip and I haven’t played in a few weeks. I probably should have prepared myself mentally a little more since I was out of practice. But I love watching my teammates do well and supporting them. I’ve got a lot of friends on the team,” Highfield said. “And Coach Jenn is really supportive, but she also pushes you to get better. She gives tips and helps you out, and she supports you whether you win or lose, through anything.”
Senior Alaina Muse played in both singles and doubles matches on the day, teaming up with her younger sister in the doubles contest.
“I think both of us just know each other so well, especially on the court,” Muse said. “It really works for us and we kind of almost know what each other is thinking, we know each other’s moves and everything.”
When asked about what keeps her on a team with 27 athletes, even when that means she doesn’t get to play every match, Muse spoke on the team culture and Pillow’s superb coaching.
“I just enjoy the atmosphere. All the girls are very nice and everything, so it’s just fun to be around everyone,” Muse said. “And it’s helped with my health. That was a struggle for a while. And Jenn, she’s a great coach, she’s a little laid back but at the same time very firm about what she’s looking for, especially during practice.”
Watauga will get to display that formula again at home on Tuesday afternoon against T.C. Roberson and Wednesday versus Freedom High School. Match play on both days begins at 6:00pm.
