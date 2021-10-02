BOONE — Football is not always friendly, and fans were reminded of that when Watauga hosted the South Caldwell Spartans winning 56-22 Pioneers win.
Their first game in two weeks, the Pioneers (4-2,1-0) headed into the Friday, Oct. 1, game looking for their third-straight win of the season and fifth consecutive triumph over the Spartans (4-1,0-1).
The game saw two teams seeking their first win of conference play, but the contest would be marred by an injury to Colin Phelps that led to the Watauga running back leaving the stadium on a stretcher.
Starting under center for Watauga was freshman quarterback Maddox Greene. The Pioneers’ have spent the season rotating at the position due to injuries, and head coach Ryan Habich said after the game that Greene’s snaps had been impressive so far as he has understood the offense and looked good in practice.
“For a freshman, he did a really good job of taking control of the offense,” Habich said. “I like his athletic ability, he can run and does a really good job with the reads. That’s the thing about our offense, so much is thrown upon the quarterback and for a freshman, he did a really good job.”
Greene led the Pioneers on an opening drive that set the tone for what the Spartans were in for, smash mouth football that took time off the clock. After 16 plays and more than seven minutes of play time, the Pioneers picked up their first score of the game with an outside run from senior Orlando Leon.
On the other side of the equation, South Caldwell’s opening drive did not get off to a great start. Watauga kickoff specialist Grant Kight kicked a ball that appeared to be heading out of bounds, only for it to take a strange bounce and roll down the sideline.
Sophomore Izaiah Harris managed to collect the ball inside his own 10-yard line, but was taken down at the three to leave his team with very little breathing room. They managed to pick up a couple of yards, but could not avoid a three-and-out before the first quarter came to a close.
Just over a minute into the second, the Pioneers struck again. Greene notched his first score of the day with a keeper from a few yards out to give his team a 13-0 lead.
Again, the Spartans failed to answer back, with their second drive ending with a fumble from Harris. It was the first four of four turnovers the Spartans coughed up in the game, each one proving more costly than the last.
With just under six minutes left in the half, the Pioneers were back in South Caldwell’s redzone and looked to extend the lead. Greene dropped back before lofting the ball to Leon, who muscled his way through contact and into the endzone for a 21-0 Watauga lead.
Down by three scores, the Spartans still had plenty of time to pick up some points by the end of the first half before they would get the opening kickoff for the second. Senior quarterback Will Connor, who ended the night with 166 yards and two touchdowns, got the offense going with a 34-yard completion to Nicholas Everhart.
At the Watauga 24-yard line, Connor dropped back, but had his pass intercepted by Wyatt Keller. The Pioneer made a beeline for the left side of the field before stepping out of bounds shy of the 50-yard line. While still out of bounds, Keller took a hit that drew flags from the officials and began a confrontation between the two teams.
After the hit, Keller did not return to the game when team trainers noticed mild symptoms of a head injury, Habich said.
After the field calmed down, the Pioneers got back to business, effortlessly driving the ball down the field.
The Pioneers capped the drive and the first half with a two-yard rushing touchdown from Jackson Roper, and the Pioneers led 28-0.
The Spartans opened the second half with yet another drive that seemed to be going somewhere, only to watch it end in a turnover. Again, Harris coughed up the ball on a tackle from Carlton Horine before Leon pounced on it.
The Pioneers wasted no time in extending their lead after the turnover, with Cole Horine picking up 52 yards on the ground to open the drive. Roper picked up the final 18 and the touchdown as Watauga made it 35-0.
Following Roper’s second score, the Spartans finally answered back. After getting good field position from Suan Moore’s kickoff return, South Caldwell leaned on Connor, who found J.B. Robbins for a 16-yard touchdown.
The Pioneers responded as they had all game, sticking to their style of play for a drive that saw Greene pick up another rushing touchdown that ran almost four minutes run off the clock. However, 30 yards were gained due to another late hit from the Spartans with immediate consequences.
Junior running back Colin Phelps hauled in a 12-yard pass from Greene before being tackled out of bounds. While still on the ground, Phelps took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Spartans linebacker Brady Stewart that saw the official throw his flag for targeting. While Phelps was still on the ground, Stewart taunted him, drawing a second flag.
Stewart was ejected from the game. After the game, Habich noted that he could be suspended for two games due to the fouls following the “cheap shot.” Phelps was able to walk off the field to the sideline bench, where he was tended to by the training staff. After checking Phelps for neck or head injuries, he left the stadium on a stretcher.
While no update on Phelps’ condition was available immediately after the game, Habich said it was unlikely Phelps would return to the field any time soon.
“It's an injury that'll keep him out for a while. Anytime we get an upper body injury like that and you’re taken away, you'll be out for a little bit. Our thoughts and prayers are with him that it’s not too severe,” Habich said.
Up 42-8, Watauga had more on their mind than just the game. As the third quarter came to a close, many of the players on the sideline were watching their teammate have a neck brace put on as the mood of the stadium shifted.
The first play of the fourth quarter did not help the atmosphere. Connor found Everhart on a slant route and the lanky receiver broke free for an open score. Everhart waved to Watauga defenders as he cut the Spartans’ deficit to 42-16, drawing a taunting call on the kickoff.
Habich said that throughout the game, he reminded his players to respond to what the Spartans threw at them in proper ways by not getting sucked into the “chippy” nature of it.
“You don't want to have a fight breakout where you lose players, so it's really just letting kids know throughout the game that it’s how you respond,” Habich said. “Even if they're doing cheap shots, if you respond in a poor way, it could cost you games.”
The team responded to Everhart’s taunting call with yet another scoring drive as Greene bagged his third rushing score of the night.
If the Spartans wanted to mount a comeback, they had less than eight minutes to do so, but that hope ended with their fourth and final turnover — a fumble from Moore.
Not letting up, the Pioneers kept attacking a Spartans defense that had been struggling all night. Watauga got their final touchdown of the game with a one-yard rush from Greene. The freshman ended the game with 32 yards and one score through the air and had 10 rushing attempts for 44 yards and four touchdowns.
Moore managed to add to South Caldwell’s tally with 11 seconds left, but the six-yard touchdown was more of a consolation prize in the 56-22 blowout.
Having gotten their conference play off with a winning start, the Pioneers have another home game when Alexander Central comes to Boone on Friday, Oct. 8. The Cougars (4-2,1-0) will head into Jack Groce Stadium on the heels of a 42-36 overtime win over Ashe County.
