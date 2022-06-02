Roxy and Val

Watauga seniors Roxy Galan-Gomez (16) and Valerie Laurencio (14) swarm to the ball against Forbush on March 28.

 Photo by Ian Taylor

MONTREAT — A pair of Pioneers have committed to play at the next level after soccer players Roxy Galan-Gomez and Valerie Laurencio signed with Montreat College.

A private, Christian university located just more than an hour-and-a-half away in Buncombe County, Montreat competes in the Appalachian Athletic Conference of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, which houses numerous small schools.

With a squad featuring no seniors on the roster, Kristin Eggert's Cavaliers women's soccer team went 13-4 in the 2021 season. That season also saw Montreat win all but one of their nine conference games. The Cavs won their opening match of the AAC Tournament against Milligan before falling in the second round against No. 21 Truett McConnell.

Galan-Gomez and Laurencio ended their Pioneers careers with a highlight reel season, leading Watauga to a 16-4 record and a share of the Northwestern Conference title. Both were key contributors on the wing. Galan-Gomez finished the season with six goals and two assists in 15 games, while Laurencio compiled five goals and four assists in 20 games to go with an all-conference honorable selection.

