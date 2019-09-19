TAYLORSVILLE — The Watauga boys’ soccer team scored three goals in the first half of its game at Alexander Central and held on to take a 3-1 Northwestern Conference victory.
The Pioneers (5-4-1, 2-0 NWC) won their third straight game by outscoring all three opponents by a combined 9-2 score. The Pioneers took a 3-0 lead on Alexander Central on goals from Owen Combs, Walker Franklin and Ayden Franklin.
Combs struck first midway through the first half and both Franklin’s scored soon after. Alexander Central scored midway through the second half.
“We scored all three in the first half and didn’t score any in the second half, which I was a little disappointed about,” Watauga coach Josh Honeycutt said. “At least we were able to get out to a big lead and hang on to it.”
The Pioneers were coming off a stretch that saw them lose three games and tie another. Watauga faced some tough opponents during that stretch, but Honeycutt also feels the Pioneers are playing better.
“We’re starting to play a little better and together as a group,” Honeycutt said. “We’re starting to get a few of our players back and also starting conference the guys are a little more concentrated and focused to play in conference, so I think it’s all of those things put together.”
Watauga shares first place in the NWC with Hickory and St. Stephens with 2-0 records. That will change Sept. 23 when Hickory travels to Watauga to face the Pioneers at Jack Groce Stadium.
The two teams tied for the 2018 regular-season championship with 12-2 NWC records. Watauga won a playoff with the Red Tornadoes 4-3 to determine the conference’s No. 1 seed for the state 3-A playoffs.
That game was played at neutral site South Caldwell. During the 2018 regular season, Hickory took a 1-0 win at home and Watauga won 3-0 at Jack Groce Stadium.
“That will be a big game for us,” Honeycutt said. “That will be a game that we will have to win. It’s obviously at home, but then the past two years, Hickory has been the biggest competition for us. That would be huge for us to be a game up and be at the top of the conference.”
Honeycutt anticipated that Watauga will continue to use its speed to possess the ball and work the ball into position for a scoring opportunity. Honeycutt feels the Red Tornadoes will use their speed, especially on the artificial surface at Jack Groce Stadium, to score goals.
‘I don’t think they have played as tough of a schedule that we have at the beginning of the season, so I feel we’re more battle tested,” Honeycutt said. “Other than that, I really don’t know that much about them as far as their key players. Typically in the past, they like to play a lot of defense and then counter attack with their speed, so I assume they’ll do a lot of that as well.”
